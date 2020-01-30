Latest Trend and Development of Antioxidants: Applications and Global Markets

Report Highlights
The global market for antioxidants should reach $6.4 billion by 2022 from $5.2 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%, from 2017 to 2022.
Report Includes:
An overview of the global markets for antioxidants
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
Discussion covering suppliers of antioxidants based on market share, product types, and geography
Coverage of other driving forces, such as premature aging, inflammatory conditions like arthritis and brain-related disorders, vision problems, managing blood pressure, mental sharpness, and other health issues
Profiles of major players in the antioxidants industry
Report Scope
Broad in scope, the report discusses the various types of antioxidants used in different industries. The market is categorized based on type of antioxidant, application and regional market. Revenue forecasts from 2017 through 2022 are also included with estimated values derived from total manufacturer revenues.
The report also focuses on:
Major players and the business dynamics in each regional market.
Significant drivers in the global antioxidant market.
Current industry trends.
Major applications for antioxidants.
In addition, the report includes detailed analyses of the major vendors, along with their profiles, in the global antioxidant market.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Intended Audience
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background
Definition
Types of Antioxidants
Aminic Antioxidants
Phenolic Antioxidants
Phosphite Antioxidants
Thioester Antioxidants
Natural Antioxidants
Other Antioxidants
Applications of Antioxidants in Industries
Rubber Processing Industry
Plastic Additives
Fuel Additives
Food Additives
Animal Feed Agents
Cosmetic Agents
Anti-Cancer Agents
