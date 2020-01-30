Latest Trend and Development of Antioxidants: Applications and Global Markets

Report Highlights

The global market for antioxidants should reach $6.4 billion by 2022 from $5.2 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for antioxidants

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Discussion covering suppliers of antioxidants based on market share, product types, and geography

Coverage of other driving forces, such as premature aging, inflammatory conditions like arthritis and brain-related disorders, vision problems, managing blood pressure, mental sharpness, and other health issues

Profiles of major players in the antioxidants industry

Report Scope

Broad in scope, the report discusses the various types of antioxidants used in different industries. The market is categorized based on type of antioxidant, application and regional market. Revenue forecasts from 2017 through 2022 are also included with estimated values derived from total manufacturer revenues.

The report also focuses on:

Major players and the business dynamics in each regional market.

Significant drivers in the global antioxidant market.

Current industry trends.

Major applications for antioxidants.

In addition, the report includes detailed analyses of the major vendors, along with their profiles, in the global antioxidant market.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Definition

Types of Antioxidants

Aminic Antioxidants

Phenolic Antioxidants

Phosphite Antioxidants

Thioester Antioxidants

Natural Antioxidants

Other Antioxidants

Applications of Antioxidants in Industries

Rubber Processing Industry

Plastic Additives

Fuel Additives

Food Additives

Animal Feed Agents

Cosmetic Agents

Anti-Cancer Agents

Continue…

