Latest Survey| Switchgear Manufacturing Market a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% for the period of 2017-2022

Report Highlights
The global switchgear manufacturing market will grow from $85.4 billion in 2017 to $118.7 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% for the period of 2017-2022.
Report Includes
98 data tables
An overview of the global switchgear manufacturing market
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
Characterization and quantification of the market potential for electrical switchgears by product types, which include low-voltage, medium-voltage and high-voltage switchgears
Identify key trends, latest technological developments, and factors influencing the growth within the switchgear industry
Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, current technology, and macroeconomic factors that will shape the marketplace
Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry, including ABB Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG and Toshiba Corp.
Report Scope
This research report categorizes the switchgear manufacturing market by type. Product type include low voltage switchgear, medium voltage switchgear and high voltage switchgear.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Currencies
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Switchgears Manufacturing Market Characteristics
Chapter 4 Switchgears Manufacturing Market Size and Growth
Historic Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
Forecast Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
Chapter 5 Switchgears Manufacturing Market Trends and Strategies
Arc-Resistant Switchgear for Workforce Safety
Switchgear Manufacturers Outsourcing Manufacturing To Small Scale Industries
Chapter 6 PESTLE Analysis
Political
Economic
Emerging Markets
Globalization
Foreign Direct Investments
Economic Slowdown in Developed Countries
Social
Continue…
