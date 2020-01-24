Latest Survey| Switchgear Manufacturing Market a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% for the period of 2017-2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Switchgear Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.

Report Highlights

The global switchgear manufacturing market will grow from $85.4 billion in 2017 to $118.7 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Includes

98 data tables

An overview of the global switchgear manufacturing market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Characterization and quantification of the market potential for electrical switchgears by product types, which include low-voltage, medium-voltage and high-voltage switchgears

Identify key trends, latest technological developments, and factors influencing the growth within the switchgear industry

Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, current technology, and macroeconomic factors that will shape the marketplace

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry, including ABB Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG and Toshiba Corp.

Report Scope

This research report categorizes the switchgear manufacturing market by type. Product type include low voltage switchgear, medium voltage switchgear and high voltage switchgear.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Currencies

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Switchgears Manufacturing Market Characteristics

Chapter 4 Switchgears Manufacturing Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Forecast Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Chapter 5 Switchgears Manufacturing Market Trends and Strategies

Arc-Resistant Switchgear for Workforce Safety

Switchgear Manufacturers Outsourcing Manufacturing To Small Scale Industries

Chapter 6 PESTLE Analysis

Political

Economic

Emerging Markets

Globalization

Foreign Direct Investments

Economic Slowdown in Developed Countries

Social

