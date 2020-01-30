Latest Research : Disposable Medical Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Disposable Medical Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global market for disposable medical sensors reached $5.1 billion in 2016. The market should reach $5.6 billion in 2017 and $9.0 billion by 2022, at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for disposable medical sensors

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022

Coverage of disposable medical sensors, which include wearable sensors, implantable sensors, invasive sensors, ingestible sensors, and strip sensors

Analyses of the market by type, product, and application, and focus on the regulations affecting these sensors

Information on the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities

Profiles of major players in the industry

Report Scope

The report will analyze the global market in regard to the types, products and applications and will also focus on the regulations affecting these sensors. Regionally, the focus of the study will be the markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Disposable medical sensors include wearable sensors, implantable sensors, invasive sensors, ingestible sensors and strip sensors. The strip sensors market is growing and commands a significant market share. This report does not cover “sports and fitness” sensors or “wearable computing sensors.”

Table of Contents



Chapter 1: Introduction – 1

Study Goals and Objectives- 1

Reasons for Doing This Study – 1

Scope of Report – 2

Information Sources – 2

Methodology – 2

Geographic Breakdown – 2

Analyst’s Credentials – 6

Related BCC Research Reports- 6

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights – 8

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background – 11

Types of Sensors – 12

Market Segmentation – 13

Market Dynamics – 17

Drivers – 17

Growing Number of People Affected by Target Diseases – 17

Deafness and Hearing Loss Disorders – 25

Chronic Pulmonary Diseases – 27

Restraints – 28

Opportunities – 29

Market Strategies – 30

Regulations – 33

United States – 33

European Union – 34

China – 35

Innovations in Technology – 36

Tattoo Sensors – 36

Patch Sensors – 36

Sleep Strips – 37

