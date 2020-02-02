Latest Report on Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Capacity, Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD)

The report “Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” provides market intelligence on the different segments, based on types, application and geography. Market size and forecast (2019-2024) has been provided in terms of both, Value (USD) and Volume (KG) in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market and future market opportunities have also been discussed.

Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Report delivers key manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Major Key Players covered are: ArrMaz, Ingevity, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Cargill, DuPont, Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Pre Tech, Macismo, LT Special Road.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase: https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13799449

“Anti-stripping agents are often overlooked when boosting the performance of asphalt. It is added to asphalt to increase the occurrence and strength of asphalt-aggregate adhesion”

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Europe and USA. The key companies in Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market include. ArrMaz, Ingevity, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Cargill. In 2017, the demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily.

Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2017, Hot Mix Asphalt consumption occupy more than 82.54% of total amount. In recent years, North America has become the largest world market for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents, surpassing Europe and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.