Latest Report on Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Capacity, Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD)

Finance Comments Off on Latest Report on Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Capacity, Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD)
Press Release

Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents

The report “Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” provides market intelligence on the different segments, based on types, application and geography. Market size and forecast (2019-2024) has been provided in terms of both, Value (USD) and Volume (KG) in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market and future market opportunities have also been discussed.

Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Report delivers key manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Major Key Players covered are: ArrMaz, Ingevity, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Cargill, DuPont, Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Pre Tech, Macismo, LT Special Road.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase: https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13799449

“Anti-stripping agents are often overlooked when boosting the performance of asphalt. It is added to asphalt to increase the occurrence and strength of asphalt-aggregate adhesion”

Scope of the Report:

  • The technical barriers of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Europe and USA. The key companies in Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market include. ArrMaz, Ingevity, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Cargill. In 2017, the demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily.
  • Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2017, Hot Mix Asphalt consumption occupy more than 82.54% of total amount. In recent years, North America has become the largest world market for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents, surpassing Europe and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • The worldwide market for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Report Covers Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers with Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing, Marketing Channel Future Trend. Also with analysis of targeted audience i.e. Manufacturer / Potential Investors, Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters, Association and government bodies.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:
    Amine Anti-Stripping Agent
    Amine-free Anti-stripping Agent

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
    Warm Mix Asphalt
    Hot Mix Asphalt
    Cold Mix Asphalt

    Know More Particulars about Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market report, Get in Touch with our Experts @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13799449

    The overview of Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Purchase Full Report at $ 3480 (Single User License) at: https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13799449

    About Us: –

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us-

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Email: [email protected]

    Phone: +1424 253 0807

    Read More Industry News: http://video.myfoxspokane.com/category/334345/theexpresswirecom

    Post Views: 25