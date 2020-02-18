Latest News on Operating Room Equipment Market Report Provides Comprehensive Understanding of the Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Major Competitors and Porter Analysis by 2024

The global operating room equipment market is growing substantially due to increasing investment in research and development for the expansion of technologically advanced equipment, rapid transformation from conventional to hybrid operating rooms and growing medical tourism in emerging economies. Massive unexplored market in operating room equipment industry of developing economies are creating ample opportunities for the operating room equipment market to grow at a considerable rate in coming years.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global operating room equipment market are increasing number of geriatric population, rising demand for hybrid operating room in developed countries, rising demand for range of modern operating room equipment and increasing number of surgeries. In addition, increasing numeral of ambulatory surgical centers, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure are also some of the factors stimulating the growth of the global operating room equipment market. However, excessive cost of operating room equipment and presence of alternatives, such as purchase of refurbished or used operating room equipment, are some of the factors restraining the growth of the operating room equipment market to some extent.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global operating room equipment market in the coming years, due to demand created by increasing number of operating rooms and introduction of technologically advanced operating room equipment. The market in North America and Europe would largely rely on the replacement of existing equipment with the technologically advanced operating equipment. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global operating room equipment market. The major reasons for the fastest growth of operating room equipment market in the region are increasing healthcare expenditure, large pool of patients, increasing medical tourism, increasing government support, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Some of the companies operating in the global operating room equipment market are Karl Stroz GmbH & Co. KG, Berchtold Corporation, NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC, TRUMPF GmbH & CO. KG, Skytron, LLC, Steris Corporation, Getinge Group, Mizuho OSI, Eschmann Equipment, and Stryker Corporation.

