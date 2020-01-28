Latest News On Global Hydrophilic Coatings Market Research Report 2018 | DSM, Biocoat, Aculon, Hydromer

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Hydrophilic Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Hydrophilic coatings are coatings that exhibit water attracting properties by participating in hydrogen bonding with water. Hydrophilic coatings are wettable and lubricious and can be applied to a variety of surfaces and materials. These coatings are generally ionic and negatively charged which aides in the formation of hydrogen bonds with water. In medical devices, hydrophilic coatings are used to create lubricious surfaces which reduce the trauma and irritation caused by the insertion of a medical device into the body. Hydrophilic coatings also help prevent bacterial colonization of the medical device and thus help to reduce the possibility of infections.

Medical sector is expected to have the highest demand for hydrophiliccoatingsin the coming years owing to its requirement in medical devices. There has been a massive increase in the expenditure on high-end medical devices due to the continuous need for proper medical and healthcare facilities, increasing health awareness and ageing population.

Hydrophilic coatings are required on windshields and mirrors of vehicles since the coating provides a water run-off, hence giving safety and comfort to the driver of the vehicle. With the rising demand for lightweight and electronic vehicles globally, the demand for hydrophilic coatings from the sector is expected to grow at a rapid pace. Additionally, countries such as China, India, Brazil, and France have witnessed an increase in the total automotive production in 2017, which provided a boost to the demand for hydrophilic coatings from the automotive sector.

Global Hydrophilic Coatings market size will increase to 13300 Million US$ by 2025, from 8460 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydrophilic Coatings.

This report researches the worldwide Hydrophilic Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Hydrophilic Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Hydrophilic Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Hydrophilic Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aculon

Biocoat

Harland Medical Systems

Hydromer

DSM

Hydrophilic Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Polymers

Glass

Metal

Nanoparticles

Hydrophilic Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Medical Devices

Optics

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Hydrophilic Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

