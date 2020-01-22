Latest Change : Hydroponics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the hydroponic vegetables market on global level. It provides historical data of 2016 along with estimated data of 2017, and forecast data up to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on hydroponic vegetables consumption pattern across the globe.

It includes drivers and restraints of the global hydroponic vegetables market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for hydroponic vegetables manufacturers. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their key developments and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of hydroponic vegetables manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by vegetable type, farming type, origin, distribution channel and region.

Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market: Segmentation

By vegetable type, the global hydroponic vegetables market is segmented into cucumber, lettuce, spinach, peppers, tomatoes and others. By distribution channel type, the global hydroponic vegetables market is segmented into modern trade (hypermarket/supermarket), grocery stores, unorganized small stores, whole food and specialty stores, bulk suppliers and distributors and others. Modern trade segment is expected to dominate the global hydroponic vegetables market by the end of forecast period. By origin, the conventional segment is expected to continue its dominance in the market over the forecast period. Natural & organic segment is expected to closely follow the conventional segment during the forecast period. By farming type, the global hydroponic vegetables market is segmented into indoor farming and outdoor farming.

Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market: Scope of the Report

Market numbers have been estimated based on data available from Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) website, and extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of hydroponic vegetables by vegetable type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets.

The hydroponic vegetables market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional hydroponic vegetables manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of hydroponic vegetables and its related products in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the hydroponic vegetables market by regions. Global market numbers by type, form and application have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, FAO, and Hoover’s, company financial reports, investor relations, Morningstar and company annual reports and publications.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the Global market. Key players in global hydroponic vegetables market include AMCO Produce Inc., Soave Enterprises LLC., Village Farms International, Inc., Thanet Earth Ltd., Eden Farms, Hollandia Produce, L.P., Bright Farms Inc., Emirates Hydroponics Farms, Platinum Produce Company and Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market – By Vegetable Type

Cucumber

Lettuce

Spinach

Peppers

Tomatoes

Others

Global Hydroponic Vegetables market – Distribution Channel

Modern Trade (hypermarket/supermarket)

Grocery Stores

Unorganized Small Stores

Whole Food and Specialty Stores

Bulk Suppliers and Distributors

Others

Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market – By Origin

Natural & Organic

Conventional

Global Hydroponic Vegetables market – Farming Type

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

Global Hydroponic vegetables market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

