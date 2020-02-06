Latest Butyl Adhesives Market 2024: SWOT Analysis by Regions, Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

Industry Research Co. expert analysis on Report titled “Global Butyl Adhesives Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. This research provides current market overview including types, application and top manufacturers. Butyl Adhesives report gives thorough analysis on geographical area and regional trends. Butyl Adhesives report also offers exclusive data with statistical information and tables and figures.

This report focuses on Butyl Adhesives, Butyl Adhesives are produced from butyl rubber which is a copolymer of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber. Butyl Rubber is a synthetic rubber and manufactured by polymerization of about 2% of isoprene with 98% of isobutylene. It can be produced from the monomer isobutylene by cationic addition polymerization.

Butyl Adhesives market report brigs exclusives analysis on following top players: Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik, HS Butyl Ltd, 3M, DeVan Sealants, General Sealants, GSSI Sealants, RENOLIT, K-FLEX, Sika, Nitto, IGM, Guibao Science and Technology, Credit(HeNan)Sealing Material, Zhongyuan Silande High Technology.

In global market, the production of butyl adhesives increases from 137.5 K MT in 2013 to 160.4 K MT in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.13%. In 2017, the global butyl adhesives market is led by USA, capturing about 33.33% of global butyl adhesives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.50% global production share.

In application, butyl adhesives downstream is wide and recently butyl adhesives has acquired increasing significance in various fields of paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, automotive and others. Globally, the butyl adhesives market is mainly driven by growing demand for building & construction which accounts for 73.24% global downstream consumption of butyl adhesives in 2017.

The worldwide market for Butyl Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 890 million US$ in 2024, from 670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.