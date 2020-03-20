Latest Business Report on Mobile Analytics Market by Demand 2017-2024

The global mobile analytics market is segmented into solutions such as application analytics, mobile marketing, advertising analytics, in-app analytics and others. Among these segments, application analytics segment is expected to occupy the top position in the market. The rise of the application analytics segment is backed by surging installation of applications in the mobile platforms. Moreover, increasing adoption of application analytics by e-commerce and retail stores, BFSI and others is expected to drive the growth of mobile analytics market.

Global mobile analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global mobile analytics market was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2016. The market is expected to expand on the back of increasing adoption of mobile analytics by several organizations.

The android mobile analytics segment by platform is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the android mobile analytics segment is expected to account for the largest share of revenue across the globe. Factors such as high penetration of android smartphones are expected to propel the growth of this segment. Further, increasing sale of tablets is anticipated to impel the demand for android mobile analytics during the forecast period.

Rising Uptake by Several Industry Verticals

Rising trend of online business through mobile applications is expected to substantially raise the demand for the global mobile analytics market. Further, various e-commerce and retail players are adopting mobile analytics to strengthen the revenue growth. These factors are expected to bolster the market of mobile analytics.

Massive Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets

Increasing sale of smartphones across the globe is envisioned to bolster the mobile analytics market. For instance, in 2016, global smartphone shipment crossed 1.45 Billion units which are further anticipated to positively impact the growth of the mobile analytics market.

Although, high cost of initial setup of mobile analytics, lack of awareness and increasing security concern regarding data privacy are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the mobile analytics market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global mobile analytics market which includes company profiling of Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Yahoo Inc., Mixpanel Inc., Webtrends Inc., Crittercism Inc., Upsight Inc., Netbuiscuits Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global mobile analytics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.