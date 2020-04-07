Laser Welding Machine Market 2019: Global Segments, Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights:

The major driver for the growth of the laser welding machine market is the change in energy mix demand from the wind energy. In wind energy, the construction of the wind towers require the construction of huge tubular shapes from individual cans. For the construction of the tower, the internal and external longitudinal welding is required for the cans, which can be effectively done by the use of laser welding machines. Foundation flanges, port-holes, and subcomponents are some other areas that require welding solutions. Therefore, the increasing demand for laser welding from the wind energy is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Emerson Electric Company (U.S.)

IPG Photonics (U.S.)

R. Lasertechnologie (Germany)

TRUMPF Group(Germany)

Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd, (U.S.)

FANUC Robotics (Japan)

Golden Laser (China)

GSI Group, Inc. (U.S.)

JENOPTIK AG. (Germany)

LaserStar Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Market Research Analysis:

Based on technologies, the Co₂ Laser Welding Machine is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This type of welding machines are cheaper as compared to other technologies such as Fiber Laser Welding Machine and Solid-State Laser Welding Machine, which drives the use of the CO2 laser welding machines for use by various end users depending on the type and material of metal being used for the purpose of welding.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Laser welding machine market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Laser welding machine market by its technology, application and region.

By Technology

Fiber Laser Welding Machine

Co₂ Laser Welding Machine

Solid-State Laser Welding Machine

By Application

Medical

Electronics

Jewelry industry

Automotive

Tool and mold-making

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

