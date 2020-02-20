Laser Therapy Devices Market Global Product, Forecast and Region to 2019-2025

Medical lasers are sources of focussed light with precision and are used to treat different types of tissues found in the body. Due to the properties of laser light, which has a specific wavelength in a narrow beam, it creates a kind of high intensity light. Due to the cutting-edge innovations in the laser therapy, various types of lasers are being used to treat a variety of medical conditions, and this has proved to be a boon for the medical industry. Some of the application areas of laser therapy include in the areas of cosmetic dermatology for the resurfacing of the skin, revision of scars and removal of tattoos. Besides, laser therapy is also used in lithotripsy, treatment of cancer, in surgeries to treat tissues, ophthalmology and dermatology.

The hospitals end user segment is poised to touch a figure of about US$ 420 Mn in the year 2025.

The global Laser Therapy Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Laser Therapy Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laser Therapy Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boston Scientific

IPG Photonics

Lumenis

Coherent

Biolitec

Hologic

Alma Lasers

Fotona

Danaher

Thermo Fisher

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid-state Laser

Gas Laser

Liquid Laser

Semiconductor Laser

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

