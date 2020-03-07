Laser Smoke Detector Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Development, Opportunities, Future Growth and Business Prospects by Forecast To 2023

The report on the global Laser Smoke Detector market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Due to technological advancement, the laser smoke detector is a new addition to the security system. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report on the global laser smoke detector market that estimates expansion for this market at 8.2% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 1.04 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The crucial factors for global laser smoke detector market growth include the growing adoption of smart homes, the accuracy of such detectors, and lower power consumption ability. Other factors enhancing the market growth include technological advancement, growing demand for smoke detectors in residential as well as industrial properties, growing concerns towards fire safety, regulations making the fire safety arrangements compulsory in some countries, and increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) and connected devices in homes as well as industries.

Major Key Players

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea),

Roost Inc. (US),

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China),

BRK Brands Inc. (US),

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

AMP Security (US),

United Technologies Corporation (US),

Birdi (US),

Leeo Inc. (US),

Ornicom (Belgium),

System Sensor (US).

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the Laser smoke detector market. These include Netatmo (France), Elgato (Germany), Universal Security Instruments Inc. (US), Gentex Corporation (US), UIC Corporation (US), Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation (China), Xtralis Pty Ltd (Ireland), Erlab (US), Lowe’s Companies Inc, (US), The Crow Group (Israel), Nietzsche Enterprise Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Full Enterprise Corp. (Taiwan), Heiman Co. Limited (China) and others.

According to MRFR, The global Laser Smoke Detector Market was valued at USD 0.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1.04 billion by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.2%.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global laser smoke detector market segments the market into regional markets known as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and rest of the world (RoW). North America dominates the global market with the largest share due to early adoption and safety measures towards fire hazards, especially in the USA. In the USA, there are mobile integration technologies available that can enable the controlling of smoke detectors via smart devices. Highly developed infrastructure and a rapid upsurge in smart home technology are contributing to market growth. Mexico and Canada are the other two important country-specific markets in North America.

In Europe, the market can grow due to majority reasons being the same as those in North America. The highlight country-specific markets in this region are Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the UK.

Asia Pacific region can be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period due to the stable technological advancement in countries like China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

The RoW segment covers the countries of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Latin America is a small market because the availability of advanced technology is limited in this region. Argentina and Brazil are two strong economies that have the potential to rise as lucrative markets in the future. The new Livox sensor comes with an optimized optoelectronic system that includes algorithms, firmware, and software, that can enhance environmental adaption in a wide variety of conditions that include fog, rain, and smoke. In the MEA region, UAE is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period as technological advancement in UAE is more compared to other Arab countries.

Segmentation:

The global laser smoke detector market segmentation segments the market into connectivity, end-user, power source, service, and region. The connectivity-based segmentation segments this market into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial.

In the context of the power source, the market has been segmented into battery powered and hard-wired. Regarding services, the market segmentation covers installation service, testing & inspection service, and maintenance & replacement service.

