Laser probe market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2017 to 2023

Introduction

The laser probe is a well-known technology within the imaging industry. Formerly, these probes were used for the diagnosis of the ophthalmic disease, but nowadays these laser probes have a wide range of applications. Despite the saturation in developed countries, the market for laser probes in healthcare and life science is anticipated to grow. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, an increasing number of cataract and glaucoma surgeries, and an increasing number of medical emergencies are likely to drive the growth of the global laser probe market. According to Novartis Healthcare in 2015, nearly 4 million cataract surgeries are performed every year in the US. Glaucoma affects more than 2.7 million Americans of age 40 and older. Additionally, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2016, around 10% of kids and teen participating in sports suffered from a minor or major type of injury.

The global laser probe market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1560.76 million by 2023 from USD 922.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 38.45% share, followed by Europe with a share of 32.29%. The market growth in the Americas is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cataract and arthritis and the increasing demand for aesthetics.

The global laser probe market has been segmented based on product type, probe type, application, end user, and region.The global laser probe market, by product type, has been segmented into continuous-wave (CW) laser probes and pulsed laser probes.The global laser probe market, by probe type, has been segmented into single laser probe and cluster laser probe.The global laser probe market, by application, has been segmented into ophthalmology, dermatology, rheumatology, orthopedics, and dentistry.By end user, the global laser probe market has been segmented into tertiary hospitals and clinics.

Key Players

Alcon (Novartis), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, FCI, Omega Laser Systems Ltd, REIMERS & JANSSEN GmbH, ADInstruments, Transonic Systems Inc, Lumenis, OphthalMed LLC, Vitreq, IRIDEX Corporation, and Quantel Medical

Study Objectives

• To provide a comprehensive analysis of the laser probe industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

• To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global laser probe market

• To estimate the market size of laser probe from 2015 to 2023 for different regions. Wherein, 2015 to 2016 would be the historic period, 2017 shall be the base year, and 2018 to 2023 will be the forecast period for the study

• To analyze the global laser probe market, on the basis of four main geographies, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

• To compare products with respect to various players in the market

• To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of the laser probe market

• To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

• To provide distribution chain analysis/value chain for the laser probe market

Target Audience

• Probe Manufacturing Companies

• Biotechnology Companies

• Government Research Institutes

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

• On the basis of product type, the continuous-wave (CW) laser probe segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.67% from 2018 to 2023

• Based on probe type, the single laser probe segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.56% from 2018 to 2023

• Based on application, the ophthalmology segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.96% from 2018 to 2023

• Based on end user, the tertiary hospitals segment held the largest market share of 63.97% in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.86% during the forecast period

• The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global laser probe market at a CAGR of 8.53% from 2018 to 2023

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 9.71% from 2018 to 2023

Regional Analysis

• Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o South America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

