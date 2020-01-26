Laser Eyeware Protection Market 2019 Global Industry- Top Players Honeywell International, Uvex group, ESS, Gentex, Revision Military and more..

2019-2025 Laser Eyeware Protection Market Report with Depth Analysis

Laser Protection Eyewear (LPEs) are glasses or goggles used to protect eyes from damage from visible and invisible wavelengths of laser light. They can be similar to goggles or be lenses incorporated into other pieces of protective eyewear. Intrabeam viewing of lasers usually requires protective goggles even with a low power laser. Laser protection goggles work on the basis that laser light is one frequency, making it easy to filter out. Laser goggles are subject to degradation and damage like any other kind of eyewear.

Scope of the Report:

The global Laser Eyeware Protection market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

The production revenue of Laser Protection Eyewear (LPEs) is about 233.56 M USD in 2015, and is 330.089 M USD in 2021. The average growth rate is 5.68%.

The Key Manufacturers of Laser Eyeware Protection Market Covered In This Report:

Honeywell International, Uvex group, ESS, Gentex, Revision Military, Laser Safety Industries, NoIR LaserShields, PerriQuest, Univet Optical Technologies, Metamaterial Technologies, Thorlabs Inc, Phillips Safety Products Inc, Kentek Corporation, Global Laser Ltd, BASTO

Market size by Product

Glass

Polycarbonate

Others

Market size by End User

Medical

Military

Scientific Research

& Education

Industrial Use

Laser Eyeware Protection Market report also splits the market by region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Laser Eyeware Protection are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Laser Protection Eyewear (LPEs) industry, especially in North America, Europe and Asia regions. The main market players are Honeywell International ,Uvex group, ESS, Gentex, Revision Military,Laser Safety Industries ,NoIR LaserShields ,PerriQuest,Univet Optical Technologies, Metamaterial Technologies,Thorlabs Inc, Phillips Safety Products Inc, Kentek Corporation,Global Laser Ltd andBASTO .

North America region is the largest supplier of Laser Protection Eyewear (LPEs), with a production market share nearly 35.88% and sales market share nearly 29.68% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.The second place is Europe regions, following Japan, with the production market share of 29.34% and the sales market share over 28.84%. Japan region is another important market o Laser Protection Eyewear (LPEs), enjoying 10.26% production market share and 9.76% sales market share.

