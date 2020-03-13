Laser Beam Welding Equipment Market Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size & Forecast – 2027

Marine Bearings is of critical importance in any marine vessel whether it is a cruise ship with full of luxury and comfort or any other ship which is used for transportation or a warship to protect the water boundaries of a nation. Its prime application is to provide support to the engine in transmission of power and load. So the material which are used for the marine bearing must have high tensile strength and load carrying capacity, Additionally, As we all know salt water is corrosive so metal bearing will not sustain in salt water for long, it will corrode and subsequently fail in due course and leads to frequent replacement, increasing the operational and maintenance cost. To prevent condition, marine bearings specifically made using material and process that suits the harsh under water environment is used. Marine bearings are specifically designed for this type of conditions and are made from fiber reinforced composite, nitrile rubber lining, Brass shell nitrile rubber lining, non-metallic phenolic nitrile rubber lining, other polymers etc. These bearing are corrosive resistant and are stable even in salt water and also provide superior reliability even at extreme water temperature with limited lubrication requirement. Long-operational life is a prime criterion for selection of bearing

Marine Bearings Market:Market Dynamics

Increase in trade among the nation in the present era of globalization can be considered as the major factor behind the growth of shipping and marine industry. The rise in water-based logistics activities has led to a continuous increase in sea traffic which has fuelled the demand for ships & cargos in the past few years and it is expected to boost the shipbuilding industry in the forecast period, which in turn will create demand for marine bearings market over the forecast period. Also, Growth in travel, transportation and leisure sector is an important driving factor associated with the marine bearings market. Repair and maintenance demand of components is also expected to create future market opportunities in the aftermarket segment and expected to leverage market growth. Significant opportunities exist in the market for technological advancement of products so as to provide better performance and enhanced features.

Marine Bearings Market:Market Segmentation

Global Marine Bearings market can be segmentedon the basis of type of vessel as;

Merchant marine vessel

Navy Marine Vessel

Yachts Marine Vehicle

Global Marine Bearings Market can be segmentedon the basis of area of typeas;

Main Bearing

Top End Bearing

Bottom End Bearing

Thrust Pad bearing

Pedestal bearing

Global Marine Bearings Market can be segmentedon the basis of material as;

Lead Bronze Bearing

Bi-metal Bearing

Tri Metal Bearing

Others

Marine Bearings Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the most attractive market for marine bearings. It has a high demand for marine bearings driven from the growing ship building industry in this region. However, in terms of production Europe and North America is expected to hold major share of the marine bearings market. Where North America is expected to be a prominent market in terms of demand. Rest of the world market is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the marine bearings market.

Marine Bearings Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Marine Bearings Market are:

