Large Cell Lymphoma Market Value Projected to Expand by 2014 to 2020

Lymphoma is a major type of cancer. Lymphoma is a group of blood cancer, in which the blood cells, particularly, lymphocytes grow and divide very rapidly than normal rate. It is supported by enhanced duration of life of blood cells than that of a normal person. In most of the cases, lymphoma is present in the lymph nodes in the form of solid tumor. Lymphoma is a chronic and life-threatening disease and is a collective term for blood cancer; however, it is divided on various bases.

One of the important class of lymphoma is large cell lymphoma. In this class, size of white blood cells (lymphocytes) is increased in uncontrollable manner and become cancer. An average size of WBC in large cell lymphoma is around 17-20 micrometers. Large cell lymphoma is one of the chronic and most severe types of lymphomas and possesses a moderate rate of morbidity. The disease is diagnosed by using laboratory tests (CBC, flow cytometry, serum electrolyte tests and others), biopsy and lumbar puncture, and imaging studies.

The market of large cell lymphoma is segmented on the basis of types of cells in which large cell lymphoma is observed, such as T-ell and B-cell lymphoma. In T-cell lymphoma, T-cells lymphocytes are enlarged in size and multiplied rapidly. Anaplastic large cell lymphoma is an example of T-cell large-cell lymphoma. B-cell lymphoma is divided further on the basis of location of types of cells, such as diffuse large-cell lymphoma, Burkitt’s large-cell lymphoma, primary medistinal large-cell lymphoma, immunoblastic lymphoma, angiocentric lymphoma, follicular large-cell lymphoma, primary splenic lymphoma, T-cell rich B-cell lymphoma and intravascular large-cell lymphoma. The market is also segmented on the basis of treatments available, such as, radiation therapy, mild chemotherapies, topical treatments, and biological therapies.

A medicinal (chemotherapy) treatment includes drugs such as cytarabine, dexomethasone, ifosfamide, etoposide, methotrexate, cisplatin and others. Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is the most dominating market in the world, owing to exponentially growing incidence proportion with lymphoma disorders. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific and RoW regions are the most promising markets in the upcoming period, owing to rise in awareness of therapeutics, rapid increase in incidences of lymphomas and growth of medical infrastructure.

The market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period 2014 – 2020. This growth is driven by many influencing factors, such as, rising prevalence of cancer and lymphomas, extensive R&D practices, increase in medical expenditure, and increase in the awareness amongst the population about the disease, its consequences and treatments available. Rising prevalence of the disease is one of the most important cause of market growth. According to statistics presented by the U.K. Leukemia and Lymphoma Research, around 11,700 people in the U.K. are diagnosed with lymphoma every year. Hence, this rising prevalence will fuel the growth of market during the study period 2014 – 2020.

In addition, extensive R&D practices is another important market driver. As of now, large number of products, such as, ofatumumab, ibrutinib, bortezomib, CTL-019, and vorinostat amongst others, are under pipeline studies and are expected to enter in the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of R&D and treatment, threat of failure during clinical trials, limited technological intervention in certain region of the world are major restraints of the market.