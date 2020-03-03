Large Application of the Cobalt Carbonate in various End-Use Industries Driving Growth of Global Cobalt Carbonate Market

The global cobalt carbonate market can be segmented on the basis of source type, product, application, end-user and region. On the basis of source type, it is sub-segmented into natural and synthetic. On the basis of product, it is sub-segmented into wet solid and dry powder. Dry powder is anticipated to be the major sub-segment on the account of the increasing application of the powder form of the cobalt carbonate in the paints industry. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into paint additives, intermediates, paint pigments, coating additives and agricultural chemicals. Paints pigment is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment for the application segment. On the basis of end-users, it is sub-segmented into paint industry, automotive industry, agriculture industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, aerospace industry and food industry. Paint industry is anticipated to be the largest sub-segment during the forecast period. The large applications of the cobalt carbonate in the paint industry as it is used as catalyst is anticipated to be the major factor supporting the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

The large application of the Cobalt Carbonate in various end-use industries is driving the growth of the global cobalt carbonate market during the forecast period. Thus, it is anticipated to foster a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, global cobalt carbonate market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the global cobalt carbonate market during the forecast period. The rapidly expanding end-use industries in the region is anticipated to upsurge the demand for the cobalt carbonate. Europe is anticipated to follow the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to showcase noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The rising industrialization in the region leads to the expansion of the automotive industry. This in turn is anticipated to boost the market growth of the global cobalt carbonate.

The increasing expansion of the various end-use industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global cobalt carbonate market

The widespread expansion of the various industries especially in the developing countries such as China and India increases the application of cobalt carbonate in various end products. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall cobalt carbonate market.

The report titled “Cobalt Carbonate Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global bioactive coating devices market in terms of market segmentation by source type, product ,by application, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global cobalt carbonate market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Imerys Pigments, Celtic Chemicals, IS Chemical Technology, KEZI INDUSTRIES, Ark Pharm, Inc., Finetech Industry Limited, VladaChem, MP Biomedicals and Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Global Cobalt Carbonate market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

