Numerous facts about laptop cooling pads have been revealed in the market study titled “Laptop Cooling Pad Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. This research report has been published by Persistence Market Research and it provides information on the factors influencing the growth of the global market for laptop cooling pads. This influence is studied across various regions as its magnitude changes from geography to geography, thus impacting the overall market growth. Key trends, developments, growth fueling aspects as well as challenges have been enumerated in this research report. A detailed market segmentation has been carried out to cover a 3600 view of the global market thus capturing the pulse of the market. The study also includes opportunities that can be tapped to improve the current market position and also assess future options to maximize profits. With the current market estimations, past market statistics and ongoing trends, a glimpse of the future has been slated for a period of eight years that can be used to evaluate future market demands and plan moves accordingly.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18907

Global Laptop Cooling Pad Market: Forecast Highlights

The research report covers future market projections of the global market for laptop cooling pads. The current scenario reveals a valuation of around US$ 270 Mn (in 2017). This scenario is expected to rise to reach a higher value of more than US$ 430 Mn by the end of the year of forecast (2025). The global laptop cooling pad market is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.9% throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2025.

Global Laptop Cooling Pad Market: Growth Influencing Aspects

Adoption of preventive measures to avoid laptop premature failure, increasing import and export of electronic goods, continuous use of laptops in several industry verticals, increased adoption of laptops for gaming purposes coupled with a boom in the gaming industry, increased adoption of laptop accessories, government initiatives to promote the manufacturing sector and rising disposable income and decreasing average selling price have spurred the growth of the global laptop cooling pad market.

However, increased market penetration of smartphones and tablets, high import tariffs and taxes on consumer electronic goods, high cost of laptop cooling pads, nonstandard products degrading product quality and limited awareness about advanced technologies are the challenges that are limiting the growth of the global laptop cooling pad market.

Global Laptop Cooling Pad Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global laptop cooling pad market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, end user and region.

With respect to region , North America reflects high lucrativeness for the growth of the global market for laptop cooling pads. The laptop cooling pad market in this region is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 6.8% to reach a valuation of more than US$ 150 Mn by the end of the year of assessment.

, North America reflects high lucrativeness for the growth of the global market for laptop cooling pads. The laptop cooling pad market in this region is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 6.8% to reach a valuation of more than US$ 150 Mn by the end of the year of assessment. By sales channel , the e-commerce/online segment is expected to dominate the global market with a high market valuation and growth rate. During the forecast period, this segment is anticipated to rise at a robust CAGR of 6.6% and also reflect a high Y-o-Y growth.

, the e-commerce/online segment is expected to dominate the global market with a high market valuation and growth rate. During the forecast period, this segment is anticipated to rise at a robust CAGR of 6.6% and also reflect a high Y-o-Y growth. On the basis of product type , active cooling pads are highly adopted and this segment is likely to lead the market in the coming years.

, active cooling pads are highly adopted and this segment is likely to lead the market in the coming years. By end user, the residential sector shows high inclination towards using cooling pads for laptops. The residential segment is poised to reflect a revenue generation of about US$ 336 Mn by the end of 2025 and is projected to grow at 6.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18907

Competitive Scenario in the Global Market for Laptop Cooling Pads

The research report includes assessment on key companies operating in the laptop cooling pads market. Companies such as Targus, Honeywell, Cooler Master Co., Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd., GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd., Zalman Tech Co., Logitech, Zebronics, Portronics, HAVIT, Antec Inc., Belkin International, Inc., and NZXT have been profiled in this research report.