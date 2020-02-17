LANDLORD INSURANCE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Executive Summary
In 2018, the global Landlord Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Landlord Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Landlord Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- AXA
- Allianz
- NRMA Insurance
- QBE
- Travelers Insurance
- AAMI
- GEICO
- Halifax
- State Farm
- Zurich
- Safeco
- Westpac
- Swinton Insurance
- Aviva
- Cardinal Health
- Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
- Munich Re Group
- Prudential
- Asahi Mutual Life Insurance
- Sumitomo Life Insurance
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Type I
- Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
- Personal
- Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Landlord Insurance are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Landlord Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Landlord Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Landlord Insurance Market Size
2.2 Landlord Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Landlord Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Landlord Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Landlord Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Landlord Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Landlord Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Landlord Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Landlord Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Landlord Insurance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Landlord Insurance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Landlord Insurance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Landlord Insurance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AXA
12.1.1 AXA Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Landlord Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 AXA Revenue in Landlord Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AXA Recent Development
12.2 Allianz
12.2.1 Allianz Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Landlord Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 Allianz Revenue in Landlord Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.3 NRMA Insurance
12.3.1 NRMA Insurance Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Landlord Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 NRMA Insurance Revenue in Landlord Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 NRMA Insurance Recent Development
12.4 QBE
12.4.1 QBE Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Landlord Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 QBE Revenue in Landlord Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 QBE Recent Development
12.5 Travelers Insurance
12.5.1 Travelers Insurance Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Landlord Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 Travelers Insurance Revenue in Landlord Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Travelers Insurance Recent Development
12.6 AAMI
12.6.1 AAMI Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Landlord Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 AAMI Revenue in Landlord Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AAMI Recent Development
12.7 GEICO
12.7.1 GEICO Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Landlord Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 GEICO Revenue in Landlord Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 GEICO Recent Development
12.8 Halifax
12.8.1 Halifax Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Landlord Insurance Introduction
12.8.4 Halifax Revenue in Landlord Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Halifax Recent Development
12.9 State Farm
12.9.1 State Farm Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Landlord Insurance Introduction
12.9.4 State Farm Revenue in Landlord Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 State Farm Recent Development
12.10 Zurich
12.10.1 Zurich Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Landlord Insurance Introduction
12.10.4 Zurich Revenue in Landlord Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Zurich Recent Development
12.11 Safeco
12.12 Westpac
12.13 Swinton Insurance
12.14 Aviva
12.15 Cardinal Health
12.16 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
12.17 Munich Re Group
12.18 Prudential
12.19 Asahi Mutual Life Insurance
12.20 Sumitomo Life Insurance
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continuous…
