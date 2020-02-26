FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Landfill Gas Market Assessment Projected to Expand until the end of 2026 | Market Players are Waste Management Inc., Aria Energy Corp, Kohler Co. Inc., etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the landfill gas market during the period from 2017-2026. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global landfill gas market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 4.9% CAGR during the period until 2026.

Exhaustive use of solar energy as an alternative power source has propelled the demand for modern day renewable energy resources such as landfill gas. Being a mixture of different gases, the predominantly high presence of simple hydrocarbons in landfill gases has propelled their end-use across multiple applications. Landfill gases are being produced in large scale to power homes dependent on natural gas as a key energy source. Moreover, relatively less complexities in production of landfill gas, as compared to natural gas, has dubbed them the ideal substitute. Governments are actively implementing initiatives and undertaking measures to employ natural anaerobic decomposition of organic waste in landfills. These landfills are being maintained by leaders in the chemicals and oil & gas industries. In addition, municipal corporations are partnering with landfill gas market players to increase the use of municipal waste in production of methane.

Landfill gas market in North America is estimated to grow at a significant pace during the period of forecast. According to this analytical research report, the landfill gas market in North America is estimated to touch a valuation of more than US$ 460 Mn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of about US$ 300 Mn in 2017. The North America landfill gas market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR throughout the period of assessment.

The landfill gas market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to grow at a relatively high rate in the coming years. The increasing government directive towards reduction in carbon emissions along with emergence of integrated cogeneration technologies are expected to foster the growth of the landfill gas market in this region. China followed by India are major contributors of growth fuelling the rate of adoption of landfill gas in the APEJ region. Australia and Malaysia are also expected to contribute to the market’s growth.

Direct use is typically used to substitute the nonrenewable sources, for instance, natural gas, oil and coal. The application of landfill gas as a renewable source of energy for direct use in dryers, boilers and other uses reduce emissions of methane thus protecting the environment. Owing to this fact, the direct use segment has gained high traction in the recent years. This segment is expected to lead the global market with a high market valuation and market share by the end of the year of assessment.

Leading producers of landfill gas have been profiled in this report, which include Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd., Vectren Corporation, Granite Acquisition, Inc., Aria Energy Corp, Kohler Co., Inc., SUEZ SA Pennon Group Plc., Veolia Environment S.A, Covanta Holding Corporation, and Waste Management, Inc. These companies are pegged to remain active in expansion of the global landfill gas market through 2026. Municipal solid waste will be viewed lucrative for production of landfill gas. Nevertheless, ecological imprint of methane and other greenhouse gases present in landfill gas will continue to challenge market players in extending their production capabilities.

