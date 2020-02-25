Land Mobile Radio System Market Size, Share, Analysis 2019 by Competitors, Sales, Future Prospect, Growth, Business Outlook Forecast 2023

Global Land Mobile Radio System Market Research Report: by Type (Portable, Vehicle-mounted), by Application (Public Safety, Commercial), by Technology (Digital, Analog), and Region – Forecast till 2023

Land Mobile Radio System Market Overview:

Land mobile radio (LMR) systems are devices used by first responders while handling critical missions. Availability of text and voice services have led to many public safety agencies shifting away from LMR systems. But the adoption of long-term evolution (LTE) technology by LMR manufacturers has disrupted the land mobile radio system market. The global land mobile radio system market size is projected to expand at a 10.69% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023) to touch USD 11,099.99 million by 2023, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR).

The inflated defense budget expenditure of various nations and the need for advanced communication devices is likely to boost the market demand exponentially. This is supported by growing demand for LMR devices in private security services. Manned guarding services have been on the rise on the back of increasing urbanization and high requirement of trained security personnel for protecting the safety of civilians. The mushrooming of malls, shopping centers, and IT parks warrant the need for wireless communication devices. The LMR market is touted to leverage on this trend and offer a trusted communication medium. But rise of automated security systems can restrain the market growth.

Land Mobile Radio System Market Segmentation Analysis:

By type, the market is segmented into portable and vehicle-mounted. Portable and vehicle-mounted radio systems are used in enabling a clear medium for communication during emergencies or man-made disasters. Applications of land mobile radio systems include public safety and commercial. The former comprises first response agencies, while the latter includes their use in industrial sectors. Technologies used in the land mobile radio system market are analog and digital. Digital radio systems have come to the fore owing to advances in communication networking technologies owing to their low cost and rugged nature. On the other hand, analog radios can be used for communication while attuning to several specified bandwidths.

Regional Analysis of Land Mobile Radio System Market :

Region-wise, the land mobile radio system market covers trends and opportunities across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). North America is touted to dominate the global market till the end of the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of various telecommunication equipment providers and establishment of various standards. But the APAC region is predicted to register a robust CAGR over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis in Land Mobile Radio System Market :

Telecommunication equipment providers profiled in the land mobile radio system market report are Harris Corporation (U.S.), Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China), ICOM Inc. (Japan), JVCKenwood Corporation (Japan), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), RELM Wireless Corporation (U.S.), Simoco Wireless Solutions Limited (U.K.), Tait Ltd. (New Zealand), and Thales Group (France).

Adoption of latest communication networking technologies and interoperability solutions remain the main focus of these players. Vendors are competing in the market on the basis of cost, quality, and dependency.

