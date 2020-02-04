Land Mobile Radio Equipment Market 2019| Global Latest Growth, Key Trends and Opportunities 2019-2025

Land mobile radio is a wireless communication system developed for terrestrial users for the purpose of emergencies and instant communications in fields such as public safety sector, home security, medical emergency, industries, mining, police, firefighters, and transportation.

North America is expected to lead the overall land mobile radio market between 2018 and 2025. The high adoption of technologically advanced land mobile radios, and extensive research and development activities in the region are propelling the growth of the market in this region.

The presence of major regulatory bodies, research institutes, and companies in this region are some the other factors driving market in this region. The market in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The use of land mobile radios in the commercial sector, mainly in transportation and utility applications, is the major factor driving the growth of the market in the APAC region.

The global Land Mobile Radio Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Land Mobile Radio Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Land Mobile Radio Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sepura

Motorola

Harris

Jvckenwood

Thales

Raytheon

RELM Wireless

Hytera Communications

Tait Radio Communications

Simoco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

Analog

Digital

By Frequency

25-174 (VHF)

200-512 (UHF)

700 MHZ & Above

Segment by Application

Transportation

Utility

Mining

Military and Defense

Others

