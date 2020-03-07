LAND DRILLING RIGS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Land Drilling Rigs Market 2018
Land drilling rigs are among the most essential tools in the exploration and drilling activities of the oil and gas industry. Land rigs are specially designed for drilling holes on onshore locations. Their size varies based on the oil reserves or reservoir conditions and the true vertical depth (TVD) of the oil to be drilled.
The analysts forecast the Global land drilling rigs market to grow at a CAGR of 3.57% during the period 2017-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global land drilling rigs market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of land drilling rigs segmented into conventional rigs and mobile rigs. Based on geography, the market is segmented into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Land Drilling Rigs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Archer
• Helmerich & Payne
• KCA Deutag
• Nabors Industries
• National Oilwell Varco
• Weatherford
Market driver
• Rising global oil and gas consumption
Market challenge
• Uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices
Market trend
• New-generation automated drilling rigs
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RIG TYPE
Segmentation by rig type
Comparison by rig type
Conventional rigs – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Mobile rigs – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by Rig type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
New-generation automated drilling rigs
New oil and gas exploration policies
Introduction of laser drilling
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Archer
Helmerich & Payne
KCA Deutag
Nabors Industries
National Oilwell Varco
Weatherford
..…..Continued
