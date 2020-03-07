LAND DRILLING RIGS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Land Drilling Rigs Market 2018

Land drilling rigs are among the most essential tools in the exploration and drilling activities of the oil and gas industry. Land rigs are specially designed for drilling holes on onshore locations. Their size varies based on the oil reserves or reservoir conditions and the true vertical depth (TVD) of the oil to be drilled.

The analysts forecast the Global land drilling rigs market to grow at a CAGR of 3.57% during the period 2017-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global land drilling rigs market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of land drilling rigs segmented into conventional rigs and mobile rigs. Based on geography, the market is segmented into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Land Drilling Rigs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Archer

• Helmerich & Payne

• KCA Deutag

• Nabors Industries

• National Oilwell Varco

• Weatherford

Market driver

• Rising global oil and gas consumption

Market challenge

• Uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices

Market trend

• New-generation automated drilling rigs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RIG TYPE

Segmentation by rig type

Comparison by rig type

Conventional rigs – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Mobile rigs – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by Rig type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

New-generation automated drilling rigs

New oil and gas exploration policies

Introduction of laser drilling

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Archer

Helmerich & Payne

KCA Deutag

Nabors Industries

National Oilwell Varco

Weatherford

..…..Continued

