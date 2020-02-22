LADY’S WATCH MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Lady’s Watch market for 2018-2023.

A watch is a style statement designed to keep you on track.

The global watch market is highly competitive, and it is imperative for manufacturers to innovate to stay in the race continually. Offering innovative products periodically will accelerate market growth and generate high revenue, thereby driving the marketThere is an increasing focus on leading healthier lives, which has resulted in increased participation in sporting activities. This has propelled the demand for sports watches, which are ideal for use during running, biking, hiking, and other outdoor activities. The sports watches have built-in GPS, which allows the person to track distance, pace, calories burnt, and time. In addition to performance, these watches can also keep track of altitude, barometric pressure, and ambient temperature.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Lady’s Watch will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lady’s Watchmarket by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Mechanical

Quartz

Smart

Segmentation by application:

Watch store

Specilist retailer

Online

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Swatch Group

Rolex

Richemont

LVMH

Fossil

Citizen

Seiko

Patek Philippe

Casio

Chopard

Audemars Piguet

Movado Group

Kering

Breitling

Franck Muller

Folli Follie

Festina

Morellato & Sector

Time Watch

Fiyta

Rossini

Ebohr

Sea-Gull

Rarone

Geya

Poscer

Golgen

Movebest

Polaris

Tianba

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lady’s Watch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Lady’s Watch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lady’s Watch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lady’s Watch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Lady’s Watch Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lady’s Watch Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Lady’s Watch Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Lady’s Watch Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mechanical

2.2.2 Quartz

2.2.3 Smart

2.3 Lady’s Watch Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Lady’s Watch Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Lady’s Watch Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Lady’s Watch Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Lady’s Watch Segment by Application

2.4.1 Watch store

2.4.2 Specilist retailer

2.4.3 Online

2.5 Lady’s Watch Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Lady’s Watch Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Lady’s Watch Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Lady’s Watch Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Lady’s Watch by Players

3.1 Global Lady’s Watch Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Lady’s Watch Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Lady’s Watch Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Lady’s Watch Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Lady’s Watch Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Lady’s Watch Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Lady’s Watch Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Lady’s Watch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Lady’s Watch Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Lady’s Watch Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……………

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Swatch Group

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Lady’s Watch Product Offered

12.1.3 Swatch Group Lady’s Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Swatch Group News

12.2 Rolex

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Lady’s Watch Product Offered

12.2.3 Rolex Lady’s Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Rolex News

12.3 Richemont

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Lady’s Watch Product Offered

12.3.3 Richemont Lady’s Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Richemont News

12.4 LVMH

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Lady’s Watch Product Offered

12.4.3 LVMH Lady’s Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 LVMH News

12.5 Fossil

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Lady’s Watch Product Offered

12.5.3 Fossil Lady’s Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Fossil News

12.6 Citizen

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Lady’s Watch Product Offered

12.6.3 Citizen Lady’s Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Citizen News

12.7 Seiko

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Lady’s Watch Product Offered

12.7.3 Seiko Lady’s Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Seiko News

12.8 Patek Philippe

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Lady’s Watch Product Offered

12.8.3 Patek Philippe Lady’s Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Patek Philippe News

12.9 Casio

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Lady’s Watch Product Offered

12.9.3 Casio Lady’s Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Casio News

12.10 Chopard

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Lady’s Watch Product Offered

12.10.3 Chopard Lady’s Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Chopard News

……Continued

