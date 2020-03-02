Lactoferrin Supplements Market Trends Research and Projections for 2018– 2027

The Lactoferrin Supplements Market in North America, the U.S., Europe, Japan and China are expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The U.S., among other regions, has a well-established lactoferrin supplement industry. Moreover, lifestyle changes, adaptation of western culture, increase in health awareness, growing disposable income, etc. are some of the prominent factors expected to drive the lactoferrin supplement market in the Asia Pacific region.

Lactoferrin is a glycoprotein present in cow and human milk and is used as a supplement as it offers various health benefits. Lactoferrin supplements are available in the form of capsules and provide antiviral, antibacterial and antioxidant properties. They thus witness demand from the manufacturers of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, among others.

Growing health consciousness among consumers is a major factor driving the growth of the lactoferrin supplement market as lactoferrin regulates iron metabolism, acts as an antibacterial agent, has antioxidant properties and thus, helps in improving immunity. Also, there has been an increase in the demand for sports nutrition products, owing to the rising fitness trend among youngsters, which is likely to drive the lactoferrin supplement market as lactoferrin offers nutritional value and is easy to consume.

Around 25% of the global population suffers from anemia due to iron deficiency. Lactoferrin supplements are a better and safe solution to cure anemia as they regulate iron absorption and metabolism. The percentage of lactose intolerant population has been increasing and lactose intolerance can further lead to iron deficiency. Lactoferrin supplements do not contain lactose and thus, are a viable source of iron for lactose-intolerant consumers. This is expected to fuel the growth of the lactoferrin supplement market in the coming years.

Lactoferrin is a major protein present in whey and whey is a by-product obtained during cheese manufacturing. Companies can use the whey obtained during cheese production to manufacture lactoferrin so as to be cost-effective. The cheese market has been witnessing steady growth and hence, the efficient use of whey might prove to be economical and further help manufacturers increase lactoferrin production.

The overdose of lactoferrin supplements can cause constipation, loss of appetite, skin rash, etc. and therefore, the lack of awareness about the consumption and dosage of lactoferrin supplements can be a major restraint in the growth of the lactoferrin supplement market.

Companies are focusing on developing lactoferrin supplements that are vegetarian, gluten-free, lactose- free, etc., which has been driving the lactoferrin supplement market, owing to the rise in the demand for gluten-free products and preferential use of ethically-produced products that are safe and easily available by consumers.

Lactoferrin Supplements Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the lactoferrin supplement market on the basis of end use:

Sports nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Others (e.g. Infant formula and baby food, etc.)

Lactoferrin Supplements Market: Prominent Players

Some of the key players identified in the lactoferrin market are NOW foods, Jarrow Formulas, Life Extension, Fonterra Cooperative Group, Glanbia Nutritionals, Synlait Milk Ltd., Metagenics, Inc., Naturade, Ingredia SA, Agennix Inc. and Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.

The use of iron supplements often causes abdominal pain, heartburn, vomiting, constipation and other health issues, which lead to poor absorption of iron. Thus, lactoferrin supplements offer a superior alternative in regulating iron absorption and metabolism.

Life Extension Lactoferrin Apolactoferrin, Jarrow Formulas Lactoferrin and Naturade Symbiotics Colostrum Plus are some of the noteworthy lactoferrin supplements in the market. Jarrow Formulas Lactoferrin is in the form of freeze-dried capsules and can be consumed along with other supplements and protein shakes. Players are focusing on developing lactoferrin supplements for non-meat eaters, which is also expected to drive the growth of the lactoferrin supplement market in the future.

