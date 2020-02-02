LACTOFERRIN MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Lactoferrin Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
Lactoferrin is a milk protein that has anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and immune-enhancing properties, and is used for a wide range of nutritional applications including infant formula, yoghurt, nutritional powders and breath fresheners.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Lactoferrin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Fonterra Co-Operative
Glanbia Nutritionals
Ingredia
Metagenics
Synlait Milk
Vitalus Nutrition
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Iron absorption
Anti-inflammatory
Intestinal flora protection
Antibacterial
Immune cell stimulation
Antioxidant
By End-User / Application
Food & beverages
Infant formula
Sports & functional food
Animal feed
Pharmaceuticals
Personal care products
