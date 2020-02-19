Lactic Acid -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Lactic Acid Industry

Description

Lactic Acid market is accounted for $2.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.6%. Factors influencing the market growth include rising demand for environment–friendly products, increasing demand for green packaging and growing medical expenditure coupled with the growth of pharmaceutical industries. However, factors such as fluctuation in raw material prices are hindering the market growth.

Lactic acid is an organic water soluble compound produced by the chemical breakdown of carbohydrates such as lactose or glucose. Lactic acids are mostly used for the conservation and flavoring. Moreover, it is also used in the manufacturing of some other chemicals such as acrylic acid, dilactide and glycol. Lactic acid is also used in the pharmaceutical sector for the production of water–soluble lactates.

Based on end user, biodegradable polymers segment is expected to have considerable market share due to growing environmental concerns from petroleum–based polymers, increasing consumer awareness about eco–friendly packaging, fluctuation in oil prices and rising demand for natural, sustainable and green products.

By geography, North America was the dominant market. The region is likely to show extensive growth in light of high demand for PLA and personal care products. Rising pharmaceutical and fragrance industry is expected to drive industry expansion in North America. Rising pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. and Mexico due to government support and increasing investment by local participants will fuel industry expansion over the upcoming years.

Some of the key players in the Lactic Acid market include BASF, The DOW Chemical Company, ADM, Galactic, Plaxica, Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products, Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech, Yancheng Haijianuo Biological Engineering, Bioprox, Jungbunzlauer, Myriant Corporation, Vaishnavi Bio Tech, Thyssenkrupp, TEIJIN LIMITED, Corbion, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Co., Ltd., PURAC, Natureworks LLC, Futerro and Sulzer.

Sources Covered:

• Synthetic Source

• Natural Source

Functions Covered:

• Flavour

• Preservative

• Mineral Fortification

• Antimicrobial Agent

• pH Regulator

• Other Functions

Ingredients Covered:

• Wheat

• Corn/Maize

• sugarcane

• Cassava

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biodegradable Polymers

• Personal Care Products

• Food and Beverages

• Chemical

• Other End Users

Applications Covered:

• Baked Products

• Dairy Products

• Savoury Flavours

• Pickled Vegetables

• Salad Dressing

• Meat Poultry and Fish

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

…

12 Company Profiling

12.1 BASF

12.2 The DOW Chemical Company

12.3 ADM

12.4 Galactic

12.5 Plaxica

12.6 Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products

12.7 Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech

12.8 Yancheng Haijianuo Biological Engineering

12.9 Bioprox

12.10 Jungbunzlauer

12.11 Myriant Corporation

12.12 Vaishnavi Bio Tech

12.13 Thyssenkrupp

12.14 TEIJIN LIMITED

12.15 Corbion

12.16 Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Co., Ltd.

12.17 PURAC

12.18 Natureworks LLC

12.19 Futerro

12.20 Sulzer

