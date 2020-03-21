Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2024

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Industry

This report focuses on the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Laboratory Information System (LIS) development in United States, Europe and China.

A laboratory information system (LIS) is information tool that processes, stores and manages data from all stages of medical processes and tests. The stored information saved in LIS database for future reference. Basic laboratory information systems commonly have features that

manage patient check in, order entry, specimen processing, result entry and patient demographics. 
The Major regions to produce Laboratory Information System (LIS) are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O Japan) and Japan, which accounting for more than 90 % of sales value in total. North America is the largest sales region (sales value share 54.95%). Laboratory Information System (LIS) product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries. 
The global leading players in this market are CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, SCC Soft Computer, Cerner Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Agfa HealthCare and Siemens Healthineers, which accounts for above 60% of total production value.

In the last few years, the total number of Laboratory Information System (LIS) developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop new product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic Laboratory Information System (LIS) still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported Laboratory Information System (LIS).

In 2017, the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market size was 840 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study 

CompuGroup Medical 
McKesson Corporation 
SCC Soft Computer 
Cerner Corporation 
Sunquest Information Systems 
Agfa HealthCare 
Siemens Healthineers 
Sysmex Corporation 
A&T Corporation 
Merge Healthcare 
Orchard Software 
Epic Systems 
Medasys 
Psyche Systems 
GeniPulse Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-premises LIS 
Cloud-Based LIS

Market segment by Application, split into 
Hospitals 
Clinics 
Independent Laboratories 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Laboratory Information System (LIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Laboratory Information System (LIS) development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Laboratory Information System (LIS) are as follows: 
History Year: 2013-2017 
Base Year: 2017 
Estimated Year: 2018 
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

