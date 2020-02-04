Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future : Leading Key Players- Thermo Fisher, LabWare, Abbott (STARLIMS), NIPPON (SimpLabo), Labworks (PerkinElmer), LabVantage Solutions

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 117 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), is a software-based laboratory and information management system that offers a set of key features that support a modern laboratory’s operations. Key features include workflow and data tracking support, flexible architecture, and smart data exchange interfaces and more. The features and uses of a LIMS have evolved over the years from simple sample tracking to an enterprise resource planning tool that manages multiple aspects of laboratory informatics. The LIMS is an evolving concept, with new features and functionality being added often. In this report, the software and service are both counted.

The global revenue of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market was valued at USD 531.83 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 562.2 million by 2016. USA took the largest global revenue share in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market. The major chemical customers are Dow, DuPont, Eastman, DSM etc. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) services during the forecast period. In Asia/Pacific the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Solutions market is expected to grow to 15%~20%, especially, in China and India. The Japan Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market sales revenue in 2015 is estimated at US $ 58.05 Million.

Thermo Fisher and LabWare captured the top two sales value share spots in the Japan Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market in 2015. Thermo Fisher dominated with 46.79% percent revenue share, followed by LabWare with 25.96 % percent revenue share.

The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) competitors. Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

According to QYR, Healthcare Industries, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Biobanks/biorepositories, Contract Services Organizations (CROs and CMOs) and Environmental Testing Laboratories covered over 66 % of the Japan market share in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. These sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.72 % from 2016 to 2021.

Thermo Fisher is the Japan largest vendors accounted for 46.79 % of the industry revenue share in 2015. Other key players include LabWare, Abbott (STARLIMS), NIPPON (SimpLabo), and Labworks (PerkinElmer) among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 94 million by 2024, from US$ 66 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Thermo Fisher

LabWare

Abbott (STARLIMS)

NIPPON (SimpLabo)

Labworks (PerkinElmer)

LabVantage Solutions

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

On-premise LIMS

Cloud-based LIMS

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) in each application, can be divided into

Healthcare Industries

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Biobanks/biorepositories

Contract Services Organizations (CROs and CMOs)

Academic research institutes

Petrochemical Refineries and Oil and Gas Industries

Chemical Industries

Food and Beverage and Agricultural Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Metal and Mining Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

