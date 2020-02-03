Laboratory Glassware Washers Market Future Opportunities 2025

Laboratory glassware washers are equipment used to wash and dry several types of laboratory glassware. Different types of laboratory glassware such as beakers, slides, burettes, volumetric flasks, measuring cylinders, and Petri dishes are used in clinical laboratories to perform routine tasks. Laboratory glassware is designed and developed to clean and remove organic as well as inorganic compounds from used laboratory glassware. These are also available in portable models and fixed bench top models and have either single door or multiple doors as per the requirements of end-users. Laboratory glassware washers feature wash cycle times and programs, water heating range, wash and drying mechanisms, and programmable controls. Other considerable features of these washers include noise levels, network compatibility, and energy efficiency. Laboratory glassware washers are widely used by hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other life sciences industries.

Demand for laboratory glassware washers is influenced by rapid growth of the life science, health care, and food & beverage industries. The worldwide increasing burden of biological sample processing in diagnostic or pathology labs has encouraged development of automated laboratory systems with improved accuracy and reduced the turnaround time for sample processing. Technological advancement in glassware washers such as automation, network compatibility, and programmable controls are likely to fuel demand in the near future. Increasing base of diagnostic laboratories in emerging countries is anticipated to boost demand for laboratory glassware washers during the forecast period. For example, Metropolis Healthcare, a leading multinational chain of pathology laboratory, has 130 pathology labs in India, Mauritius, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, and plans to increase the number to 250 by the end of 2019. Increase in life sciences R&D expenditure by governments and the private sector is projected to propel the laboratory glassware washers market during the forecast period. However, high cost and inability to wash plasticware in these washers are likely to restrain the global glassware washers market during the forecast period.

The global laboratory glassware washers market can be categorized based on type of washer, capacity, component, end-user, and region. The three different types of laboratory glassware washers are: undercounter, freestanding, and portable. Undercounter glassware washers are the most commonly used and basic type of washers. Freestanding glassware washers are generally large capacity washers and are used by large institutions having centralized washing systems. Glassware washers are available in three different capacities: small, medium, and large. The medium capacity glassware washers segment is anticipated to dominate the market by the end of 2025. In terms of component, the market can be segmented into lower baskets and upper baskets. Based on end-user, the global laboratory glassware washers market can be classified into hospitals & diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research institutes, food & beverage companies, and academic medical centers.

Geographically, the global laboratory glassware washers market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to account for significant market share by the end of 2025 owing to well-established health care infrastructure, increase in R&D investments by both governments and commercial players, and shortage of laboratory professionals. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to rapid development of the health care industry in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia. Additionally, increase in investment by the leading life science and pharmaceutical companies in these countries is projected to boost demand for laboratory glassware washers in the near future.

Key players operating and accounting for significant shares of the global laboratory glassware washers market include SP Industries, Inc., Lancer Sales USA (Getinge Group), Labconco Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., VWR International, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (GTCR), Miele & Cie. KG, Scientek Technology Corporation, and Smeg S.p.A.

