LABORATORY FURNITURE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, DEMAND, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Laboratory Furniture Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Laboratory Furniture Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Laboratories usually tend to have the basic laboratory equipment that is required by scientists to conduct their research and experiments. Laboratory Furniture includes lab benches, fume hood, stools, tables, work surfaces, and storage cabinets, etc.

Laboratory furniture is a specialized class of furniture molded for laboratory usage. Laboratory furniture is modular and utilizes a much more effective design for mobility compared to traditional furniture. Some laboratory furniture is made of a special type of material which prevents the growth of bacterium, to maintain integrity of experiments. The laboratory furniture market is highly competitive and fragmented. The market is also marked by the presence of large number of regional and global vendors. The vendors compete with each other based on price and product differentiation with unique value propositions offered by each of them.

The global Laboratory Furniture market is valued at 2150 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Laboratory Furniture market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Laboratory Furniture in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Laboratory Furniture in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Laboratory Furniture market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Laboratory Furniture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Waldner

Kewaunee Scientific Corp

Mott Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher

Labconco

Kottermann

Diversified Woodcrafts

Esco

NuAire

Asecos gmbh

Shimadzu Rika

Telstar Life-Sciences

EuroClone SpA

The Baker Company

Yamato Scientific Co

Terra Universal

Labtec

A.T. Villa

Rongtuo

Symbiote Inc

HLF

PSA Laboratory Furniture

LOC Scientific

Teclab

LabGuard

ZP Lab

HEMCO

Market size by Product

Lab Bench

Lab Cabinet

Fume Hood

Stool

Accessories

Market size by End User

Education

Government

Industry

Research

Pharmaceutical

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Laboratory Furniture Manufacturers

Laboratory Furniture Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Laboratory Furniture Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laboratory Furniture Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Laboratory Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Lab Bench

1.4.3 Lab Cabinet

1.4.4 Fume Hood

1.4.5 Stool

1.4.6 Accessories

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Laboratory Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Education

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Industry

1.5.5 Research

1.5.6 Pharmaceutical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Laboratory Furniture Market Size

2.1.1 Global Laboratory Furniture Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Laboratory Furniture Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Laboratory Furniture Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Laboratory Furniture Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Laboratory Furniture Revenue by Regions

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Waldner

11.1.1 Waldner Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Waldner Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Waldner Laboratory Furniture Products Offered

11.1.5 Waldner Recent Development

11.2 Kewaunee Scientific Corp

11.2.1 Kewaunee Scientific Corp Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Kewaunee Scientific Corp Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Kewaunee Scientific Corp Laboratory Furniture Products Offered

11.2.5 Kewaunee Scientific Corp Recent Development

11.3 Mott Manufacturing

11.3.1 Mott Manufacturing Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Mott Manufacturing Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Mott Manufacturing Laboratory Furniture Products Offered

11.3.5 Mott Manufacturing Recent Development

11.4 Thermo Fisher

11.4.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Thermo Fisher Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Thermo Fisher Laboratory Furniture Products Offered

11.4.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development

11.5 Labconco

11.5.1 Labconco Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Labconco Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Labconco Laboratory Furniture Products Offered

11.5.5 Labconco Recent Development

11.6 Kottermann

11.6.1 Kottermann Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Kottermann Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Kottermann Laboratory Furniture Products Offered

11.6.5 Kottermann Recent Development

11.7 Diversified Woodcrafts

11.7.1 Diversified Woodcrafts Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Diversified Woodcrafts Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Diversified Woodcrafts Laboratory Furniture Products Offered

11.7.5 Diversified Woodcrafts Recent Development

11.8 Esco

11.8.1 Esco Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Esco Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Esco Laboratory Furniture Products Offered

11.8.5 Esco Recent Development

11.9 NuAire

11.9.1 NuAire Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 NuAire Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 NuAire Laboratory Furniture Products Offered

11.9.5 NuAire Recent Development

11.10 Asecos gmbh

11.10.1 Asecos gmbh Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Asecos gmbh Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Asecos gmbh Laboratory Furniture Products Offered

11.10.5 Asecos gmbh Recent Development

Continued….

