Laboratory Automation Workcells 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.93% and Forecast to 2021

Automation workcells are special integrated systems in laboratories. These systems improve efficiency, reduce operational cost and time, minimize manpower involvement, and track the process from end-to-end with a single point entry and a disposal exit. The entire process of testing, verification, routing, scheduling, and disposal is all done within the system without any external operation. Automation workcells are available as both standardized products/off-shelf version and customized solutions to address different end-user requirements.

The analysts forecast the global laboratory automation workcells market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laboratory automation workcells market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofits, replacements, and aftermarket services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Peak Analysis & Automation

• Siemens

• Beckman Coulter

• Hudson Robotics

• Inpeco

Other prominent vendors

• A&T

• Roche

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Aim Lab Automation Technologies

• SARSTEDT

• Yaskawa Motoman

• Transcriptic

• Biosero

• Let’s Go Robotics

• Festo

Market driver

• Need for environmental controls in laboratories

Market challenge

• Increasing need for ergonomic automated workcells

Market trend

• Increased use of cell-based assay

