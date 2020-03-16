Laboratory Automation Workcells 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.93% and Forecast to 2021

Finance Comments Off on Laboratory Automation Workcells 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.93% and Forecast to 2021
Press Release

Automation workcells are special integrated systems in laboratories. These systems improve efficiency, reduce operational cost and time, minimize manpower involvement, and track the process from end-to-end with a single point entry and a disposal exit. The entire process of testing, verification, routing, scheduling, and disposal is all done within the system without any external operation. Automation workcells are available as both standardized products/off-shelf version and customized solutions to address different end-user requirements.

The analysts forecast the global laboratory automation workcells market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laboratory automation workcells market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofits, replacements, and aftermarket services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1751425-global-laboratory-automation-workcells-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Peak Analysis & Automation
• Siemens
• Beckman Coulter
• Hudson Robotics
• Inpeco

Other prominent vendors
• A&T
• Roche
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Aim Lab Automation Technologies
• SARSTEDT
• Yaskawa Motoman
• Transcriptic
• Biosero
• Let’s Go Robotics
• Festo

Market driver
• Need for environmental controls in laboratories
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/410814377/laboratory-automation-workcells-2017-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-6-93-and-forecast-to-2021

Market challenge
• Increasing need for ergonomic automated workcells
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Increased use of cell-based assay
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1751425-global-laboratory-automation-workcells-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by integration type
• Market overview
• Global laboratory automation workcells market by off-shelf automation workcells
• Global laboratory automation market by customized automation workcells

PART 07: Market segmentation by solutions
• Market overview
• Global laboratory automation workcells market by hardware and software solutions
• Global laboratory automation workcells market by services

PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Laboratory automation workcells market in Americas
• Laboratory automation workcells market in EMEA
• Laboratory automation workcells market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends
• Emergence of laboratory automation control interface
• Increased use of cell-based assay
• Rise in implementation of IoT in laboratories

PART 12: Vendor landscape
..…..Continued

Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Post Views: 34