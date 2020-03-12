Labeling Equipment Market- Key Growth Factors and Forecast 2017-2027 | Labeling System, LLC., Quadrel Labeling Systems, In-Line Labeling Equipment, Inc

With the advancement of technology in every aspect of life, automation is gaining traction due to its efficient, effective, faster and safer application. Labeling equipment is a type of automated machine which is gaining huge adoption in the packaging industry considering, various aspects in terms of safety and authentication. Labeling equipment dispense and apply the label to a container, package or product. Apart from its primary usage of applying the label, some equipment also prints the label and then apply it to the product. These labeling equipment is available in numerous configuration depending on the type of packaging that needs to be labeled. Moreover, the product without labels are sometimes even forbidden to sell in the market as it didn’t provide any authentication or identity. Adding to this, the advanced labeling equipment delivers feature like optimum functionality, graphics and track & trace serialization.

Request to View Sample of Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2623

Labeling Equipment Market – Market Segmentation:

The global labeling equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type, labeling type, technology type, labeler type and application type. On the basis of product type, the global labeling equipment market can be segmented into top labeling equipment, bottom labeling equipment, top and bottom labeling equipment, wrap labeling equipment, front and back labeling equipment and full body sleeve labelling equipment, wherein, front and back labeling equipment is further segmented into oval & rectangular product labeler and round product labeler. On the basis of labeling type, the global labeling equipment market can be segmented into adhesive based labeling and non – adhesive based labeling, wherein, non-adhesive based is labeling expected to gain higher market value share during the forecast period. Non-adhesive based labeling is becoming popular due to the non-usage of glue which result in lower labeling costs. Adhesive based labeling is further segmented into the pressure sensitive labeling machine, hot melt glue labeling machine & wet glue labeling machine, and non – adhesive based labeling is further segmented into shrink labeling machine and stretch labeling machine. On the basis of technology type, the global labeling equipment market can be segmented into handheld label applicators, manual label applicator, semi-automatic labelling and in line automatic labeling. On the basis of labeler type, the global labeling equipment market can be segmented into label applicator and print & apply labeler, wherein, print & apply labeler is further segmented into direct print & apply labeler and loose loop print & apply labeler. On the basis of application type, the global labeling equipment market can be segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic & personal care, home care products and others, wherein, food & beverages is expected to account for larger market value share over the forecast period.

Labeling Equipment Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of global labeling equipment market is the effective labeling solution which maintains the consistently high pasting accuracy even when the production speed and label material vary. It delivers the maximum throughput by providing high quality label pasting minimizing the waste and downtime. Another factor towards the growth of labeling equipment market is the rise in population along with the change in consumer perception towards packaged products. More importantly, the rising disposable income among the middle class population is generating opportunity for retail food market and expected to drive the growth of global labeling equipment market. Moreover, the growing importance of labeling in terms of differentiation and brand recognition along with a sustainable label is expected to fuel the growth of labeling equipment market. Furthermore, the advance usage of labeling in terms to provide protection against tampering, in order to certify that the product reaches to the customer safely is considered as another factor towards the growth of the global labeling equipment market. In addition to this, manufacturer witness a shift towards labeling equipment in order to reduce the cost of labor and increase accuracy which is expected to drive the growth of the global labeling equipment market. However, the high cost of equipment is expected to hinder the growth of the global labeling equipment market. Moreover, the printed packaging is expected to share a large pie of the label market and is expected to obstruct the growth of labeling equipment market.

Labeling Equipment Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the labeling equipment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of the global labeling equipment market is expected to witness a growing CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. North America is expected to witness a high growth in the labeling equipment market as North Americans are more inclined towards packaged products. Moreover, the emerging economies such as China and India is expected to heavily contribute to the growth of the global labeling equipment market due to rising disposable income and change in spending behavior. Therefore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to gain higher market value share in the global labeling equipment market.

Download TOC of Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2623

Labeling Equipment Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified in the global labeling equipment market are Labeling System, LLC., Quadrel Labeling Systems, In-Line Labeling Equipment, Inc., Harland Machine Systems Ltd., Label-Aire, Inc., Weiler Labeling Systems, LLC, CTM Labeling Systems, Inc, MPI Label Systems, Inc, Newman Labelling Systems Ltd and CVC Technologies Inc.