Label Applicator Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global label applicators market in its published report, titled “Global Label Applicators Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028”. In terms of revenue, the global label applicators market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Label applicator is a machine used to apply pressure-sensitive labels directly to product containers, bottles, packages or drums. Rolls of labels are loaded into the applicator, then applied to the products. There are two general categories of applicator, those that apply pre-printed labels and those that print information directly onto the labels and then apply them to products. The label applicator consists of self-adhesive labels which have readymade gum on the back side and it can be pasted on the container with little press by the machine.

Label Applicator Market: Segmentation & Analysis

The global market for label applicators is further segmented as per product type, process type, speed, application, and end use.

On the basis of product type, global market for label applicators is segmented into integrated automated, stand – alone, and semi – automated label applicators. On the basis of process type, the global label applicators market is segmented into wipe – on, air blow, and tamp blow. On the basis of speed, the global label applicators market is segmented into 100 ipm – 500 ipm, 500 ipm-1000 ipm, 1000 ipm-1500 ipm, 1500 ipm – 2000 ipm, and 2000 ipm & above. On the basis of application, the label applicators market is segmented into bottles, vials, pouches, boxes & carton, trays, and others. Further, based on the end use, the global label applicators market is segmented into chemicals, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, electrical & electronics, logistics & warehousing, and others.

The North America label applicators market Include country level analysis for the U.S. and Canada. The U.S label applicators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period wherein stand-alone label applicators enjoy dominant share, by product type. The Latin America label applicators market include country level analysis for Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America. The Brazil label applicators market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The Western Europe label applicators market include country level analysis for Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Benelux, Nordic and Rest of Europe. Germany and Italy account for a significant market share in the Western Europe label applicators market. The Eastern Europe label applicators market include country level analysis for Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe. The Russia label applicators market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the next decade.

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan label applicators market includes country level analysis for China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APEJ. The APEJ label applicators market represent most lucrative geographic region wherein India and China represent substantial incremental opportunity over the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) label applicators market include country level analysis for GCC, South Africa, North Africa and Rest of MEA. Label applicators market in the GCC region is particularly driven by high growth in the food & beverage industry. It is particularly driven by population’s wealth, as reflected from high GDP per capita and growing demand of food. The Japan label applicators market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.

In this report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by these companies in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively.

Key players operating in the global market for label applicators include ProMach, Inc., Herma GmbH, Quadrel Labeling Systems, Label-Aire, Inc., In-Line Labeling Equipment, Inc., ALTech UK labeling Technologies Ltd., Universal Labeling Systems, Inc., CVC Technologies Inc., Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc., CTM Labeling Systems, JDA Progress Industries Ltd., RJ Packaging Corporation, Novexx Solutions GmbH, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Hunkar Technologies, Inc., Harland Machine Systems Ltd., Auto Labe, and Accent Packaging Equipment among others.

