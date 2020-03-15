Lab Robotics Market Report Explored in Latest Research

Use of the robots in the laboratories for performing or assisting the laboratory tasks is on the rise across all the industries. Increasing use of the automation in laboratory procedures to assist or handle the task is on rise and expected to get significant traction in near future due to various benefits. Various tasks which are mundane and repetitive may be tedious to carry out for human and hence chances of altering result increases, in these scenario lab robotics can be very efficient and useful to carry out task. Recent study carried out in the Tokyo evaluated that up to 80% of task in life science industry can benefit vastly by using lab robotics. Even smallest error by human in performing the research work in the laboratory can potentially hamper the outcome, in these situations laboratory robots can be very efficient.

Lab Robotics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The accuracy with which the robots can perform the work in laboratories is the major driver in the lab robotics market. The ability of robots to perform most tedious work in high speed with accuracy expected to drive the growth of the lab robotics market. The high productivity of robots in performing laboratory tasks with minimal wastage further expected to drive the growth of the lab robotics market. Various laboratory robots are small and lightweight with suitable design which makes it easier to deploy them for various operations in limited space enhancing the revenue generation in the lab robotics market. The ability of robots to perform repetitive work untiringly allows workers and scientists to perform tedious work with increased precision. The lab robotics further reduces the production cost due to capability of performing work in high speed, accuracy, untiringly which in turn expected to drive the growth of the market. Widespread evaluation studies going on to determine and develop the industry specific and lab task specific robots further expected to drive the growth of the market. Although high efficiency of lab robotics, they do have some shortcomings such as high initial cost of installation, less flexibility when tasks are switched, lack of appropriate guidelines to use lab robotics, these are few factors which can adversely affect the growth of lab robotics market.

Lab Robotics Market: Segmentation

The global lab robotics market is segmented based on the by end user and region

By end user, lab robotics treatment market is segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Life Science Industry

Biopharmaceutical Industry

Research Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Lab Robotics Market: Overview

The global lab robotics market is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing use of automation in the laboratories by various industries. By end user, life science industry expected to dominate the market due to higher adoption of the product. The manufacturers in the lab robotics market are trying to develop industry specific lab robotics which are cost effective.

Lab Robotics Market: Regional Outlook

The global lab robotics market is expected to be dominated by the North America due to high availability of products as well as availability of trained professionals to handle the lab robotics. Europe is expected to be second most lucrative lab robotics market due to high number of biopharmaceutical companies residing in the region coupled with number of robotics manufacturing companies. Latin America is expected to experience steady growth due to gradually increasing adoption of the lab robotics for handling the tasks. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the emerging market due to rising number of skilled professionals to handle the lab robotics as well as increasing preference for the automation. Middle East & Africa is the least lucrative market due to lack of proper healthcare infrastructure, less number of research activities going on in the healthcare sector.

Lab Robotics Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in the lab robotics market are: AB Controls, Aurora Biomed, Peak Analysis & Automation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yaskawa Electric, Tecan Group, Chemspeed Technologies ALS Automated Lab Solutions, Hudson Robotics, Universal Robots, ST Robotics and others.