Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description
This report focuses on the global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Becton, Dickinson
Agilent Technologies
PerkinElmer
Danaher
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Roche
Abbott Laboratories
IDEX Corporation
RainDance Technologies, Inc.
Fluidigm Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
In Silicon
In Glass
In Ceramics
In Metal
Other Carrier
Market segment by Application, split into
Genomics and Proteomics
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 In Silicon
1.4.3 In Glass
1.4.4 In Ceramics
1.4.5 In Metal
1.4.6 Other Carrier
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Genomics and Proteomics
1.5.3 Diagnostics
1.5.4 Drug Discovery
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size
2.2 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Becton, Dickinson
12.1.1 Becton, Dickinson Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Introduction
12.1.4 Becton, Dickinson Revenue in Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Becton, Dickinson Recent Development
12.2 Agilent Technologies
12.2.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Introduction
12.2.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
12.3 PerkinElmer
12.3.1 PerkinElmer Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Introduction
12.3.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development
12.4 Danaher
12.4.1 Danaher Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Introduction
12.4.4 Danaher Revenue in Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Danaher Recent Development
12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.5.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Introduction
12.5.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development
12.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Introduction
12.6.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
12.7 Roche
12.7.1 Roche Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Introduction
12.7.4 Roche Revenue in Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Roche Recent Development
12.8 Abbott Laboratories
12.8.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Introduction
12.8.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development
12.9 IDEX Corporation
12.9.1 IDEX Corporation Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Introduction
12.9.4 IDEX Corporation Revenue in Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 IDEX Corporation Recent Development
12.10 RainDance Technologies, Inc.
12.10.1 RainDance Technologies, Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Introduction
12.10.4 RainDance Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 RainDance Technologies, Inc. Recent Development
12.11 Fluidigm Corporation
