Lab Automation Market for In-vitro Diagnostics Market 2018 Rising Status of Regions Like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America, Forecast to 2023

The Global Lab Automation Market for In-vitro Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.43% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Lab Automation Market for In-vitro Diagnostics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Cognex Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories Incorporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bee Robotics Ltd.

Lab Automation Market for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Flexibility and Adaptability of Lab Automation Systems

– Digital Transformation for Laboratories with IoT

– Stringent Regulations



Restraints

– Slow Adoption Rates by Small and Medium Laboratories

– Lack of Skilled Laboratory Professionals