L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market: Prime Economies Expected to Deliver Major Growth until 2028

Preference for L-hydroxyphenylalanine as an energy facilitating ingredient in supplements, it being a part of the amino acid family, has remained instrumental in driving the growth of the L-hydroxyphenylalanine market. Moreover prevalence of metabolic disorders and chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease is expected to create growth opportunities with respect to use of L-hydroxyphenylalanine owing to its efficient adjuvant properties. In addition, studies conducted on L-hydroxyphenylalanine reveal that this aromatic amino acid reflects effective anti-ageing properties that facilitates cell rejuvenation and regulation of melanin content in the skin. Furthermore, potential of L-hydroxyphenylalanine in developing anti-cancer target drugs, by leveraging the link between mitochondrial function and production of melanin in cancerous skin cells, is likely to pave new growth opportunities for the L-hydroxyphenylalanine market in the near future.

In a new study compiled by Fact.MR, the growth prospects for L-hydroxyphenylalanine are likely to remain positive throughout the period of forecast. According to the report, the L-hydroxyphenylalanine market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 3.5% in terms of value throughout the period of assessment, 2018-2028. In addition, the report reveals that the growth of L-hydroxyphenylalanine market continues to sprint in North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region in the coming years on accord of increasing use of the ingredient in cosmetic products in APEJ and as a potential adjuvant in treating cancer in the United States.

L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market: Pervasiveness of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine in Muscle Enhancing Supplements

L-hydroxyphenylalanine has gained significant traction as a vital ingredient in muscle enhancing supplements used by professionals and amateurs in the fitness space. In addition use of L-hydroxyphenylalanine in protein supplements is directed towards treatment of an inherited disorder – PKU (phenylketonuria) – that results in disoriented phenylalanine processing which translates into an obstruction for production of tyrosine that facilitates muscle growth. This fact has propelled the use of L-hydroxyphenylalanine in supplements facilitating muscle growth. This aspect coupled with increasing number of individuals participating in health and fitness activities is expected to considerably boost the demand for L-hydroxyphenylalanine in the coming years.

L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market: Immense Potential in Skin Cell Rejuvenation Space

A cohort of opportunities lie in the cosmetics industry as L-hydroxyphenylalanine reflects high potential in skin rejuvenation and protection against UV light, making it a vital element in various cosmetic creams and anti-ageing products. Studies have revealed that L-hydroxyphenylalanine in the amino acid family averts wrinkling by reducing the damage caused by UV rays on the skin’s connective tissue composed of elastin fibers and collagen. In addition to anti-UV benefit, L-hydroxyphenylalanine facilitates skin cell development to fight against natural ageing. As brain ages, it suffers reduction in cognitive ability that results in oxidative stress and production of free radicals that speeds up natural ageing.

L-hydroxyphenylalanine Market: Absence of Guidelines Apropos of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Adoption Content and Dosage

Albeit it’s importance in treating cancer or anti-ageing and other disorders, the adoption of L-hydroxyphenylalanine faces certain limitations that can lead to potential side-effects that include fatigue, heartburn, nausea and headache. In addition to this, absence of relevant information on safety and consumption guidelines of L-hydroxyphenylalanine supplementation for children as well as during breastfeeding and pregnancy has become a major concern in the nutraceuticals industry. This factor has further confined the adoption of L-hydroxyphenylalanine in the functional food space. Moreover, consumption of L-hydroxyphenylalanine is associated with increased thyroxin level that is likely to increase the risk of hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.

