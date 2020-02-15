L-Cysteine Market Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2017-2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of L-Cysteine Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

L-cysteine is the semi-essential amino acid and undergoes reaction to form an essential anti-oxidant named glutathione. The amino acid is the building blocks of muscles and is the most preferred component in health nutrition. The l-cysteine can be bio-synthesized in the human body. Its molecular formula is HO2CCH(NH2)CH2SH. It is known for its varied properties. L-cysteine is used in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food supplements as it acts as a reducing agent and the radical scavenger. The traditional method of l-cysteine production is sourced from the feathers and human hair. Thus the customers preferring natural source were shifted to the better substitutes. Later, to attract the vegan customers, few innovations were made in the production process named synthetic process. It facilitates the market players to expand their customers’ base.

Global L- cysteine: Market Dynamics

The global L-cysteine market is driven majorly by the pharmaceutical and dietary supplements. Thus, increasing demand for the food and health care products fuels the global l-cysteine market growth. Moreover, the varied industrial applications and functional use of l-cysteine favor the market growth of the l-cysteine in the forecast period. The demand for the l-cysteine from the pharmaceutical industries has grown significantly in the recent period. The macroeconomic factors such as improving health standards of the customers, growing awareness about the health and increasing spending power are the driving factors which triggers the l-cysteine market growth.

However, the vegan customer’s preferences towards the synthetic method of l-cysteine production, the production cost of artificial l-cysteine and availability of the better substitutes for the l-cysteine are the factors which stagnant the demand for the l-cysteine in the forecast period.

Global l- cysteine: Segmentation

Global l-cysteine market segmentation is as follows

Based on source, l- cysteine is segmented into

Natural through feathers and human hair

Synthetic through microbial fermentation

Based on the grade, l- cysteine is segmented into

Food grade

Tech grade

Pharma grade

Based on the Industrial use, l- cysteine is segmented into

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Based on Applications, l- cysteine is segmented into

Conditioner

Flavor enhancer

Reducing agent

Radical scavenger

Global L- cysteine: Segment Overview

Based on the sources, the l-cysteine market is segmented into two categories. The first one is the traditional method popular in China in which the l-cysteine is obtained by processing the duck feathers and human hair. Whereas due to customer’s concern about such products on the health, the manufacturers invented the new process of producing l-cysteine by the synthetic process. In the food industry, l-cysteine is used as a flavoring agent in meat flavoring and for aromas. It is used in dough making as a dough conditioner and so is used in bread production. It is also utilized in the nutritional dietary supplements. In the pharmaceutical industry, l-cysteine is used as a nutraceutical. It is also utilized in the human insulin production. Majorly it is used as a component of nutrients and as a building block of protein and peptide. Whereas, in cosmetic industries, it is used as an anti-aging agent. It has varied applications in which l-cysteine act as a reducing agent, flavor enhancer, radical scavenger and food conditioner, especially in the dough production.

Based on the grade of l-cysteine, the market is segmented into three grades namely food grade, tech grade, and pharma grade.

Global L- cysteine: Regional Overview

Region-wise, the global l-cysteine market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Middle- East and Africa. China, Japan, and Germany are the major players of the l-cysteine market regarding production capacity. China though follows the traditional method of producing l-cysteine by the duck feathers and human hair, Germany and Japan had innovated the process by producing it through biological and eco-friendly method. Asia Pacific and Europe and North America thus is expected to drive the market regarding market share and revenue generation in the forecast period. Thus the demand for the l-cysteine market is expected to have the positive outlook during the forecast period.

Global L- cysteine: Market Players

Some of the prominent players for the l-cysteine market are Wacker Chemie AG, Nippon Rika Co.Ltd, Ajinomoto Pte.Ltd, Wuxi Bikang Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Donboo Amino Acid Co. Ltd, Merck and Co., Inc.

