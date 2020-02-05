KVM over IP Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global KVM over IP Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

A KVM switch (with KVM being an abbreviation for “keyboard, video and mouse”) is a hardware device that allows a user to control multiple computers from one or more keyboard, video monitor and mouse. Although multiple computers are connected to the KVM, typically a smaller number of computers can be controlled at any given time.

KVM over IP solutions (also known as IP KVM switches or digital KVMs) provide secure bios level access and control of servers and network devices utilizing a browser via the network. KVM over IP solutions can be used to enhance or to replace in-band solutions such as RDP, VNC, SSH or other out-of-band access solutions such as remote access cards for a reliable and secure way to manage an IT infrastructure.

That is to say KVM over IP are for simultaneous control of multiple computers from a single or multiple sets of keyboard, video monitor and mouse.

Low-end KVM over IP products market completion is very serious; KVM over IP’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the KVM over IP industry.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic KVM over IP, Chinese domestic KVM over IPhas been mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported KVM over IP.

As large demand of high-end products at demotic and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese KVM over IP industry is not only begin to transit to high-end KVM over IP products.

Although sales of KVM over IP brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the KVM over IP field.

According to this study, over the next five years the KVM over IP market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 570 million by 2024, from US$ 350 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in KVM over IP business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of KVM over IP market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the KVM over IP value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Low-end KVM over IP

Mid-range KVM over IP

High-end KVM over IP

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Internet Industry

Government Agencies

Telecommunications Industry

Education Sector

Financial Sector

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Power Electricity Industry

Transportation

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Emerson

Aten

Raritan

Belkin

Adder

Rose

APC

Dell

Black-box

Raloy

Rextron

Hiklife

Lenovo

Datcent

KinAn

Switek

Hongtong

Inspur

Reton

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global KVM over IP consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of KVM over IP market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global KVM over IP manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the KVM over IP with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of KVM over IP submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

