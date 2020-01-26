KNX Products Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global KNX Products Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 158 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

KNX Products (Konnex) is the worldwide standard for home and building control. The standard is based on the communication stack of EIB but enlarged with the physical layers, configuration modes and application experience of BatiBUS and EHS. KNX Products defines several physical communication media: Twisted pair wiring (inherited from the BatiBUS and EIB Instabus standards); Powerline networking (inherited from EIB and EHS – similar to that used by X10); Radio (KNX Products-RF); Infrared; Ethernet (also known as EIBnet/IP or KNX Productsnet/IP).The most common form of installation is over twisted pair medium.

KNX Products is designed to be independent of any particular hardware platform. A KNX Products Device Network can be controlled by anything from an 8-bit microcontroller to a PC, according to the needs of a particular implementation. All the devices for a KNX Products installation are connected together by a two wire bus (the most common form of installation), thus allowing them to exchange data. The function of the individual bus devices is determined by their project planning, which can be changed and adapted at any time.

KNX Products is now an integral part of modern building automation in schools, hospitals, museums, offices and homes. KNX Products provides a comprehensive and energy efficient control solution for HVAC, lighting, blinds and much more. Building automation has also arrived in private residential properties. KNX Products can provide a fully integrated solution meeting the requirements of the most demanding customer. So from a private home to an office building can offer the solution to you control needs.

The market for KNX Products is fragmented with players such as Schneider, ABB, SIEMENS, Hager (Berker), Legrand, Somfy, JUNG, GIRA, HDL, STEINEL, Urmet, GVS, B.E.G., Bonzi, JOBO Smartech, Tiansu, Theben AG, Rishun Technology, and so on. Among them, Schneider is the global leading supplier.

On the basis of type, the KNX Products market is segmented into sensors, actuators, and system components. The sensors segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2016.

End-users, included in this market are commercial building, residential building, and others usage. The commercial building application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the KNX Products market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in KNX Products business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of KNX Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the KNX Products value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Sensors

Actuators

System Components

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Schneider

ABB

SIEMENS

Hager (Berker)

Legrand

Somfy

JUNG

GIRA

HDL

STEINEL

Urmet

GVS

E.G.

Bonzi

JOBO Smartech

Tiansu

Theben AG

Rishun Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global KNX Products Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global KNX Products Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global KNX Products Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global KNX Products Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global KNX Products Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global KNX Products market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global KNX Products consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of KNX Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global KNX Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the KNX Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of KNX Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

