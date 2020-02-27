KNOWLEDGE PROCESS OUTSOURCING (KPO) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATION, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
EXL Services
Genpact
McKinsey and Company
Moody’s Investors Service
Mphasis
RR Donnelley & Sons Company
Wipro Limited
HCL
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Analytics & Market Research
Engineering & Design
Financial Process Outsourcing
Legal Process Outsourcing
Publishing Outsourcing
Research & Development Outsourcing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Pharmaceutical
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
