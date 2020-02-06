Know the top brands in Wheat Protein Market: Manildra Group, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midlands Company, MGP Ingredients are on top

Wheat proteins are the proteins that are extracted from wheat. The process of extracting the proteins from wheat undergoes several processes such as the separation of SDS-insoluble protein fractions, fractionation of SDS-insoluble protein fractions, gel filtration, removal of sodium dodecyl sulphate (SDS), and various others.

The demand for wheat proteins has escalated during the past few years. Key factors driving the demand for wheat protein market include growing consumer base for meat less diets. Increased consumption of wheat is associated with several health issues such as increased risk of cancer and osteoporosis. Further meats contain high amount of toxins and saturated fat. Further, the consumption of meat is also associated with reduced life expectancy and also, the development of type 2 diabetes. Owing to these factors, health conscious consumers are choosing to adopt the consumption of food items with wheat proteins and this factor is currently one of the major factors driving the demand for the market at present.

Further, weight management was always considered to be a major issue among the population, but in recent times, the same has turned into an epidemic and the obesity level has doubled in the past 30 years. In 2014, over 2.0 billion adults were overweight and out of this population, more than 650 million were victims of obesity. According to National Institutes of Health, weight and obesity combined are one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. An approximate of 300,000 people dies due to this cause. This factor has led the consumers in the country resort to healthier alternatives and wheat protein is the preferred choice among the population. These factors are majorly responsible for the escalation in the demand for wheat protein at present.

Additionally, high demand for wheat proteins from the cosmetic industry due to the occurrence of glutens which act as an emulsifier is another major factor complementing the growth of the market at present. Usage of hydrolyzed wheat protein in cosmetic items such as lipsticks, fillers and powders are also expected complement the growth of the wheat protein market, where the cosmetics industry plays a significant role.

However, negative effects associated with the consumption of gluten such as intestinal damage, and digestive issues and various others are refraining a part of the population from consuming wheat protein infused food items and thus this is a major factor hindering the growth of the market. Further, preference for meat and low awareness about health in the developing countries is another factor highly restraining the wheat proteins market. Further, limited supply of wheat for protein extraction is also expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Developing countries are expected to enhance the growth of the market in the coming years due to several expansion opportunities by the manufacturers operating in this field. Further, increasing awareness about various nutritional food and beverage items that contain wheat proteins among the consumers is the developing countries is also expected to stimulate the growth of the market in the coming years.

Based on types, the market is segmented into hydrolyzed wheat protein and wheat protein isolates where the latter accounts for the dominant share owing to the high demand for such a type from the food and beverage industry. Wheat protein isolates are widely used in products such as frozen dough, pizzas and flat breads.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into bakery, nutritional supplements, and confectionary items among others. Bakery products accounted for dominant share and are expected to retain its position throughout the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America accounted for the dominant share owing to the large number of consumers opting for healthier alternatives. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the field of wheat protein include Manildra Group, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midlands Company, MGP Ingredients Inc., Crespel and Deiters GmbH and various others.