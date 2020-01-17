Know the Rapid Growth Factors of Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 250 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast

WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Markets: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, worldwide, 2019 to 2024. The 2019 study has 250 pages, 119 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages brought by using new materials are used to decrease the cost of producing lithium ion batteries. The customization achieved by reducing the quantity of cobalt proportionally inside the cathode is a significant market growth driver.

Lithium-ion Batteries at $100/kWh Make EVs Cheaper Than Traditional Gas-Powered Vehicles. As the new cathode technologies are applied to lithium ion batteries, the cost of lithium ion batteries will continue to decrease. Lithium-ion batteries aim to cost $100/kWh, – a cost that makes EVs cheaper than traditional gas-powered vehicles. Companies are targeting between $80/kWh and $100/kWh. Realistically companies will likely approach $100/kWh.

NMC lithium battery cathode materials are used for electric vehicles. As the cathode markets develop toward NMC, it is clear the LFP favored by Chinese manufacturers, not suitable for electric vehicles will lose market share. Current NMC ternary lithium-ion batteries from South Korean and Japanese makers typically employ a ratio of 60% nickel to 20% manganese, and 20% cobalt (6:2:2), but as that ratio moves to 8:1:1 in 2018 and beyond, the cathode is a key element in achieve vast cost efficiencies.

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Cobalt

Manganese

Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery cathodes have many applications. On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Electric Vehicles

Drones, UAV, UUV

Power Tools

Smart Phone Equipment

Consumer Electronics Products

Other

Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery cathode market at $7 billion market in 2018, is expected to reach $58.8 billion by 2024.

Market Leaders

Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM)

Panasonic

BASF

Umicore

NEI Corporation

LG

Argonne National Labs

Easpring

Mitsubishi Chemical

Reshine

Long Power Systems

Targray

Toda Kogyo

Fujitsu

Pulead

JFE Chemical

Samsung

Hitachi Chemical

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features and pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.

