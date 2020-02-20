Know the global growth opportunity of Busbar Market with SWOT Analysis | Top Players CHINT Electric, Siemens, Eaton, Legrand, Mersen, Schneider Electric, ABB

The global busbar market has been witnessing considerable growth due to increasing application of busbars in the power infrastructure sector, which includes substations, switchgear, transformers and other transformation and distribution (T&D) equipment. With the rise in power generation, transmission and distribution projects, the global demand for busbars is expected to witness a substantial increase during the forecast period.

The market is expected to grow further due to the rising demand for busbars from the transportation industry, as busbar plays an essential role in electrical inter-connections.

Busbar is an advanced solution for the distribution of energy in an installation, for machinery, equipment and lighting fittings. Busbar finds its application in all types of buildings such as warehouses and multi-storey buildings. A busbar is an electrical conductor which carries a large current and is an integral part of the power distribution system

Busbars are essential components in electrical power grids due to their ability to decrease power loss by reducing the corona effect, increasing application in distribution boards, switchgears, motor controls, transformers and others. Busbar is used as an alternative for cables on account of their properties such as ease of installation, high efficiency and low space requirements.

The APAC region outgrew other regions in the global busbar market in 2015. The region showcased increased demand for busbars from the automotive and power sectors which drove the growth of the market in the APAC region. Additionally, the increasing demand for production units of commercial vehicles resulted in increased demand for busbars.

The key players operating in the global busbar market are ABB LTD. (Switzerland), Mersen S.A., Schneider Electric (France), Chint Electrics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation plc. (Ireland), and Legrand S.A. (France).

