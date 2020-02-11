KNOW ABOUT GLOBAL DYES and PIGMENTS MARKET GROWTH, KEY COMPANIES, LATEST TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2023

Global Dyes & Pigments Market – Growth,Latest Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)

Global Dyes & Pigments Market Summary:

Report on Dyes & Pigments Market (2019) gives complete outlook of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Global Dyes & Pigments Market Overview:

The global dyes & pigments market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period 2018-2023. The paints & coatings is estimated to be the major end-user of dyes & pigments market driven by several factors, such as growing demand from Asia-Pacific infrastructure industry, automotive industry.

Global Dyes & Pigments Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Altana AG, Archroma, Atul Ltd, BASF SE, Bodal Chemicals Ltd, Carl Schlenk AG, Cathay Industries Group, Clariant AG, CRISTAL, DIC Corporation, DuPont, Ferro Corporation, Flint Group, Huntsman Corporation, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd (The ISK Group), Kiri Industries Limited, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Lanxess AG, Meghmani Group of Industries, Merck Group, Pidilite Industries Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd (Losen)

Regional Segmentation Includes:

Argentina, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of Europe, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Rest of North America, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, UAE, UK, US

Points Covered in TOC of Global Dyes & Pigments Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness â Porterâs Five Force Analysis

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Paints & Coatings Industry in Europe and Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Increasing Consumer Preference for Environment-friendly Products

4.1.3 Rising Demand from the Textile Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Concerns with the use of Dyes and Pigments

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Reliable Commercial Products, like 3D Printing Material

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Dyes

5.1.1.1 Reactive Dyes

5.1.1.2 Disperse Dyes

5.1.1.3 Sulfur Dyes

5.1.1.4 Vat Dyes

5.1.1.5 Azo Dyes

5.1.1.6 Acid Dyes

5.1.2 Pigment

5.1.2.1 Organic Pigments

5.1.2.2 Inorganic Pigments

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Paints & Coatings

5.2.2 Textiles

5.2.3 Printing Inks

5.2.4 Plastics

5.2.5 Others

6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1 China

6.1.2 India

6.1.3 Japan

6.1.4 South Korea

6.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

6.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2 North America

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.2.4 Rest of North America

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 United Kingdom

6.3.3 Italy

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Rest of Europe

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Argentina

6.4.3 Rest of South America

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2 South Africa

6.5.3 UAE

6.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis**

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

8. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, Financials**, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

8.1 Altana AG

8.2 Archroma

8.3 Atul Ltd

8.4 BASF SE

8.5 Bodal Chemicals Ltd

8.6 Carl Schlenk AG

8.7 Cathay Industries Group

8.8 Clariant AG

8.9 CRISTAL

8.10 DIC Corporation

8.11 DuPont

8.12 Ferro Corporation

8.13 Flint Group

8.14 Huntsman Corporation

8.15 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd (The ISK Group)

8.16 Kiri Industries Limited

8.17 Kronos Worldwide Inc.

8.18 Lanxess AG

8.19 Meghmani Group of Industries

8.20 Merck Group

8.21 Pidilite Industries Limited

8.22 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

8.23 The Chemours Company

8.24 Tronox Limited

8.25 Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd (Losen)

*List Not Exhaustive

9. Disclaimer

**Subject to Feasibility and Availability on Public Domain

To conclude, Dyes & Pigments report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

