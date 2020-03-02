KNIT UNDERWEAR AND NIGHTWEAR MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global market size of Knit Underwear and Nightwear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Knit Underwear and Nightwear in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Knit Underwear and Nightwear market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Knit underwear are items of clothing worn beneath outer clothes, usually in direct contact with the skin, although they may comprise more than a single layer. They serve to keep outer garments from being soiled or damaged by bodily excretions, to lessen the friction of outerwear against the skin, to shape the body, and to provide concealment or support for parts of it. Nightwear – also called sleepwear, nightclothes, or nightdress – is clothing designed to be worn while sleeping. The style of nightwear worn may vary with the seasons, with warmer styles being worn in colder conditions and vice versa. Some styles or materials are selected to be visually appealing or erotic in addition to their functional purposes.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3357291-global-knit-underwear-and-nightwear-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

In 2017, the global Knit Underwear and Nightwear market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Knit Underwear and Nightwear market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Knit Underwear and Nightwear include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Knit Underwear and Nightwear include

Benetton Group

Bella Di Notte

Berkshire Hathaway

Fruit of the Loom

Cia Hering

Calvin Klein

Delta Galil Industries

Donna Karan

Everlast Worldwide

Gunze

Jockey

Joe Boxer

Maidenform Brands

Perry Ellis

Parisa AFR Apparel International

Berlei

The Bali Company

Stanfield’s

Triumph International

Tefron

Warnaco Group

Wacoal

Wacoal America

Market Size Split by Type

Woman

Man

Children

Market Size Split by Application

Online sale

Offline sale

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Knit Underwear and Nightwear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Knit Underwear and Nightwear market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Knit Underwear and Nightwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Knit Underwear and Nightwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Knit Underwear and Nightwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3357291-global-knit-underwear-and-nightwear-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Woman

1.4.3 Man

1.4.4 Children

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Online sale

1.5.3 Offline sale

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market Size

2.1.1 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Sales by Type

4.2 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Revenue by Type

4.3 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Benetton Group

11.1.1 Benetton Group Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Knit Underwear and Nightwear

11.1.4 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Bella Di Notte

11.2.1 Bella Di Notte Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Knit Underwear and Nightwear

11.2.4 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Berkshire Hathaway

11.3.1 Berkshire Hathaway Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Knit Underwear and Nightwear

11.3.4 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Fruit of the Loom

11.4.1 Fruit of the Loom Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Knit Underwear and Nightwear

11.4.4 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Cia Hering

11.5.1 Cia Hering Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Knit Underwear and Nightwear

11.5.4 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Calvin Klein

11.6.1 Calvin Klein Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Knit Underwear and Nightwear

11.6.4 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Delta Galil Industries

11.7.1 Delta Galil Industries Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Knit Underwear and Nightwear

11.7.4 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Donna Karan

11.8.1 Donna Karan Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Knit Underwear and Nightwear

11.8.4 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Everlast Worldwide

11.9.1 Everlast Worldwide Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Knit Underwear and Nightwear

11.9.4 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Gunze

11.10.1 Gunze Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Knit Underwear and Nightwear

11.10.4 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Jockey

11.12 Joe Boxer

11.13 Maidenform Brands

11.14 Perry Ellis

11.15 Parisa AFR Apparel International

11.16 Berlei

11.17 The Bali Company

11.18 Stanfield’s

11.19 Triumph International

11.20 Tefron

11.21 Warnaco Group

11.22 Wacoal

11.23 Wacoal America

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym