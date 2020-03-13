Knee Reconstruction Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2022

Knee reconstruction is a surgical procedure that includes the relocation of ACL or anterior cruciate ligament which stabilizes the knee. In case of tear of this major knee component, it might cause the knee to give up during any kind of physical movement. Aging population is rising which experiences knee problems such as osteoarthritis or even rheumatoid arthritis. This has triggered the demand for knee reconstruction on a significant scale. The technological advancements in medical science has introduced minimally invasive techniques which have enhanced the knee reconstruction procedure with increased precision, reduced complications, reduced time of surgery and enhanced accuracy. Various knee reconstruction devices are available, such as cementless implants, partial implants, cemented implants and revision implants which are widely applied in knee reconstruction surgeries. The improvisation and innovation of tools for knee surgeries have increased the demand for knee reconstruction surgeries, thereby showing a positive influence over the global knee reconstruction devices market.

The global knee reconstruction devices market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period 2017 to 2022, and is anticipated to be valued at US$9.4 Bn by 2022 end.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Knee Reconstruction Devices Market

North America region poised to dominate the global knee reconstruction devices market as it reflects high lucrativeness for the market growth during the 2017-2022 period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) shows high potential of growth in the global knee reconstruction devices market

Cementless implants and partial implants segments by product type grow at a similar growth rate, however, cementless implants segment possesses high market share as of 2017 as compared to partial implants segment

Cemented implants by product type dominate the global market with respect to growth rate as well as market share by revenue throughout the 2017-2022 period and this segment is also expected to experience a high gain in the BPS the 2022 end. Cemented implants segment is anticipated to reflect a robust CAGR of 6.4%

Orthopaedic clinics segment by end user reflect highest growth rate during the period of assessment 2017-2022 and is growing at a huge CAGR of 7.1%

Hospitals segment by end user dominate the global market in terms of revenue, however, compared to orthopaedic clinics and ASCs segments, show low growth rate

Trauma segment by indication is poised to be the fastest growing segment and reflects a CAGR of 6.5% during the assessment period. Osteoarthritis segment by indication dominates the market with respect to higher revenue share in 2017 and is more likely to continue dominating the market in the coming years

The report has also profiled key leading players in the global knee reconstruction devices market, which would remain active through 2022. These include players like Tornier Inc., Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, DJO Global, Exactech Inc., Arthrex Inc., United Orthopedic Corporation, Corin, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer, Inc.