Knee Pain Management Market Value Projected to Expand by 2026

Knee pain is common among all age groups and is associated with the bone structure of knee. Certain injuries or extension of a chronic medical condition result in knee pain. Knee pain becomes worse with age. Knee pain among the young population is associated with the overuse of knee joints due to physical activity or sports. It is caused in the elderly population owing to the wear and tear of the knee joint because of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Other causes of knee pain include damaged menisci, tendinitis, pseudo gout, bursitis, high body weight, and others. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., 54.4 million adults are affected by arthritis, a major cause of knee pain. Loss of movement and pain in the knee limits the normal lifestyle of patients resulting in immediate adoption of pain management and treatments.

Global demand for knee pain management is driven by increase in the number of sports injuries, aging population, and rise in patient pool across the world. Rise in demand for treatment options for knee pain is also boosting the global market. Surge in arthritis cases due to lifestyle changes is expected to propel the global knee pain management market. Technological advancements in joint replacement is a major factor likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global knee pain management market during the forecast period.

High prevalence and incidence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis among the adult and geriatric populations boosts the growth of the global knee pain management market. However, unfavorable reimbursement, high cost of treatment particularly viscosupplementation, and generic competition are the factors hampering the growth of the global knee pain management market. Upcoming therapies such as DMAODs and anti-NGF are likely to drive the global market, as these provide faster relief in chronic pain, thereby improving knee movement among the patients.

The global knee pain management market can be segmented based on indication, drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the global market can be classified into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, viscosupplementation, and others. NSAIDs are widely used for faster knee pain relief. The others segment includes physical therapies and surgeries in case of advanced knee pain. Based on indication, the global knee pain management market can be bifurcated into acute knee pain and chronic knee pain. Acute knee pain includes knee dislocation, tendon injuries, and others. Chronic knee pain includes rheumatoid arthritis, knee osteoarthritis, bursitis, and others. In terms of route of administration, the global market can be categorized into oral, topical, and parenteral. Based on distribution channel, the global market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

In terms of region, the global knee pain management market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. North America dominated the global market in 2017, driven by rise in sports injuries, increase in incidence of knee arthritis which includes knee osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Surge in health care expenditure, increase in knee ligament injuries, and demand for better treatment are the factors contributing to the growth of the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is an emerging market and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast year. Growth of the knee pain management market in the region can be ascribed to rise in the geriatric population and increase in incidence of knee injuries and arthritis in the region. Moreover, availability of effective treatments for faster relief and awareness about these treatments are likely to fuel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Major players in the global knee pain management market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring B.V., and Pfizer, Inc.